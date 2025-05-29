May 29, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce relief package for border areas hit by Pak shelling

Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce relief package for border areas hit by Pak shelling

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to announce a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for people living in border areas affected by Pakistani shelling.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi cited his recent visit to Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, where 14 civilians, including four children, were killed and several others injured in cross-border shelling.

“I recently visited Poonch, where 14 people, including four children, were killed and scores injured in Pakistani shelling. This sudden and indiscriminate attack has caused large-scale destruction in civilian areas,” he wrote.

He described the extensive damage inflicted by the shelling, saying that hundreds of homes, shops, schools, and religious places had been severely damaged. “Many victims told me that years of hard work and savings were destroyed in an instant,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi also emphasised the resilience and peaceful nature of the communities living in the border districts.

“The people of Poonch and other border areas have lived in peace and harmony for decades. Today, when they are going through such a deep crisis, it is our collective responsibility to acknowledge their pain and provide them with all possible support to rebuild their lives,” he said.

Calling for urgent government action, he urged PM Modi to formulate “a solid and generous relief and rehabilitation package” not just for Poonch but for all areas affected by Pakistani shelling.

Gandhi had visited the affected civilian areas of Poonch on May 24, where he met with grieving families and local residents who had suffered loss of life and property.

During the visit, he had assured the people that he would raise their concerns at the national level.

Both Poonch and Rajouri districts have witnessed repeated shelling from across the border, leading to loss of lives and widespread destruction of property.

--IANS

skp/dan

LATEST NEWS

Phil Salt hits 56 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru storm into final with eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier clash of the Inian Premier League 025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Salt hits 56 not out as RCB storm into final with eight-wicket win over PBKS

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable shine on golden day for India in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi (South Korea), on Thursday. Photo credit: AFI

Asian Athletics: Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi, Sable shine on golden day for India in Gumi (Ld)

Vani Kapoor shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Vani shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of WPGT

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash Sharma after three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Thursday, IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash after three-wicket haul v PBKS

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood pick three-fers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundle out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Suyash, Hazlewood pick three-fers as RCB bundle out PBKS for 101

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor