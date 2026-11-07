Rahul Gandhi being used as 'foreign toolkit' to create anarchy: BJP chief Nitin Nabin (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, Nitin Nabin, has accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of being used as an instrument to destabilise the country and create unrest, alleging that the Congress leader was acting as part of a "foreign toolkit".

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Nitin Nabin referred to remarks made by a Congress Minister, who had claimed that LoP Rahul Gandhi had complete control over the "remote button" and could mobilise 40 lakh people to create anarchy in the country whenever he wanted.

"You saw how a Congress Minister said that Rahul Gandhi has complete control over the remote button and that, whenever he wants, 40 lakh people are ready to create anarchy in the country. I believe this clearly confirms what we have been saying from the beginning -- that Rahul Gandhi is being used as a toolkit to destabilise the country and create anarchy," Nabin said.

"Now that Congress leaders themselves are saying this, our claims have been clearly vindicated," he added.

The BJP president further alleged that LoP Gandhi did not understand the strength of India's democratic institutions and traditions.

"Rahul Gandhi does not have a clue that our country is a lot different from other nations. The democratic roots of this nation are strong," he said.

"If people with such nefarious mindsets, or those who have become instruments of foreign toolkits, think that they can destabilise India or spread chaos, they are mistaken," Nabin said.

"The democracy of this nation knows how to respond to individuals with such anarchic and Naxalite-leaning mindsets. Rahul Gandhi might have tried to spread anarchy, but this country will give a fitting response to it," he added.

Asked why he believed LoP Gandhi was being used as a "foreign toolkit", Nabin said, "Every democracy has its own characteristics and features. He is the LoP; he should come to Parliament and maintain parliamentary traditions. If they are coming out on the streets, they should do it in a proper way to protest."

Drawing a comparison with the BJP's own political history, Nabin said his party had participated in street protests as well as raised issues inside Parliament, but had always followed a path of struggle.

"The BJP has also carried out agitations on the streets and fought battles inside Parliament. Our history is one of struggle. But Rahul Gandhi has not come up through struggle. He believes political power should remain within his family. He has started treating India's democracy as his family's rule, and the people of the country can see that," he claimed.

"When I spoke about a toolkit, I meant that they want to create anarchy in the country. After being rejected by the public and losing elections in state after state, they have started questioning constitutional institutions," he added.

The BJP chief also criticised LoP Gandhi for questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The voter roll revision used to be carried out during their (Congress) tenure also, but questions were not raised back then. Why does Rahul Gandhi have a problem with removing non-existent voters? Does he not want that?" Nabin asked.

He further alleged that the Opposition was attempting to put constitutional institutions under scrutiny through its criticism of the electoral roll revision exercise.

"It appears that the intention is to put constitutional institutions in the dock. But the people of the country are watching, and they will not allow such a toolkit to succeed," he added.

Responding to LoP Gandhi's challenge to debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's stand that such a discussion should take place in Parliament, Nabin claimed the Congress leader was trying to imitate others rather than demonstrating his own political achievements.

"Rahul Gandhi only thinks ahead by copying others. Rahul ji, it takes 25 years of dedicated public service and hard work to earn that position. It does not happen overnight," the BJP National President said.

Taking a swipe at LoP Gandhi's political record, Nabin questioned his contribution to the development of the constituencies he has represented in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

"I doubt whether you have even laid a single foundation stone for development in the constituency you represent... Tell us one achievement that can be credited to your name. Today, you have become Leader of Opposition because of the numbers your party has secured. If you want to question Narendra Modi, Parliament has given you the platform to do so. Come to the House and ask your questions," Nabin said.

He further asserted that the BJP did not need its senior leadership to respond to LoP Gandhi's statements made outside Parliament, claiming that party workers at various levels were capable of countering his allegations.

"Every BJP worker can respond to each of your allegations. There is no need for our leader to come forward for that. But if you raise these issues on the floor of Parliament, every one of your questions will be answered properly," he added.

--IANS

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