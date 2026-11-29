Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, on Sunday, accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create "false narratives" in his opposition to the proposed delimitation process, ahead of the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill by the Centre in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

Saraogi's remarks came a day after Gandhi alleged that the proposed legislation on delimitation, linked to women’s reservation, is intended to further the BJP’s political interests. Reiterating his "vote chori" allegations, the LoP claimed that the BJP-led government and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) were trying to “change the electoral map of India”.

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi said, "Rahul Gandhi's statements are completely inappropriate and unacceptable under any circumstances. Through such remarks, he is trying to create a false narrative that the people of the country cannot tolerate."

"By making such statements, he is exposing his own political bankruptcy. Even an initiative aimed at giving women greater rights and leadership opportunities appears to him as a conspiracy," he said, while accusing Congress of being against women's empowerment.

"It fears that an aware and empowered women’s force will permanently expose the reality of Congress party's politics," he remarked.

Further, the Bihar BJP chief asked Rahul Gandhi to examine the ratio of MPs to population in other democratic countries, stating that most democracies maintain a better balance between population size and parliamentary representation and underlined that in order to ensure better public representation, India should have more than 850 MPs.

"Considering India's vast population, increasing the number of MPs in Parliament does not weaken democracy. Rather, it makes public representation more effective and comprehensive. Therefore, opposing women's reservation or increased representation cannot be justified in any way," he said.

Targeting the opposition, the BJP leader said, "In the coming years, whether it is Congress, the Samajwadi Party, or the RJD, the country's 50 per cent women population will politically wipe out whatever support base these parties still have."

Citing DMK and BRS' support to the proposed legislation on Delimitation, Saraogi claimed, "In southern states, more than 60 per cent of MPs are reportedly backing it. Parties such as the DMK, YSRCP, and BRS are also among those supporting the respected Prime Minister's delimitation proposal."

According to him, this represents a "historic victory" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

"Congress attempted to create a divisive narrative of North India versus South India. However, its alleged conspiracy to spread division among Indian states has now completely failed," he remarked.

Applauding the support from regional parties, the Bihar BJP chief said, "Elected representatives from South India have risen above narrow political considerations and demonstrated political maturity".

--IANS

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