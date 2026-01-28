Rahman tells daughter: I am endlessly proud of the woman you are today!

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Popular actor Rahman, who is also a close relative of music director A R Rahman, has now penned an adorable birthday wish to his dear daughter, in which he has said that he was endlessly proud of the woman she was today.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a heartfelt birthday wish, Rahman, who shared pictures of his family, wrote, "My dear daughter, Today you turn 30 — a beautiful milestone, not just of age, but of courage, growth, and resilience. As your father, I’ve watched you walk through years that tested you in ways you never deserved. You faced storms quietly, carried pain with dignity, and still chose to move forward. That alone tells me how strong you truly are."

The actor, who went on to point out that life hadn’t always been kind to his daughter but that she never let it harden her heart, further went on to say, "You learned, you endured, and you became wiser — not bitter. I am endlessly proud of the woman you are today: thoughtful, compassionate, and brave, even when you didn’t feel brave inside."

"Thirty is not an ending; it’s a powerful beginning. This chapter is about choosing yourself, trusting your worth, and allowing happiness to find you again. You don’t need to rush, prove, or explain anything to anyone. Your journey is your own, and you are exactly where you need to be," he told his daughter.

He ended the post with a blessing, saying, "Remember this always: You are enough. You are loved deeply. You are stronger than every difficult day behind you. No matter where life takes you, my prayers, my faith, and my pride walk beside you. I believe with all my heart that the coming years will bring you peace, clarity, and the joy you so deeply deserve," he said as a blessing. Happy 30th birthday, my precious girl.The best is still waiting for you — and I’ll always be right here. With all my love, Dad."

--IANS

mkr/