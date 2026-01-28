Radhika Sarathkumar says Kamal Haasan was awestruck by her look in 'Thaai Kelavi'!

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Radhika Sarathkumar, who plays the titular character in director Sivakumar Murugesan's eagerly awaited comedy drama 'Thaai Kizhavi', has now disclosed that she sent the images of her character's look first to actor Kamal Haasan, who was literally awestruck by it!

On Wednesday, Passion Studios, the production house producing the film, dropped a promo for a video detailing the idea and process adopted to achieve actress Radhika's look in the film. Sharing the promo, the production house said, "Birth of #ThaaiKizhavi - the idea and process behind @realradikaa ma’am’s character look. Releasing today at 5 PM. #ThaaiKizhaviFromFeb20."

In the promo released, the makers disclosed that they realised that they required prosthetic make up support immediately after completing the sketching process. Actress Radhika is then seen disclosing,"The first person I sent it (images of her look in the film) to was Kamal sir. He saw it and was awestruck." The actress, then said, "Oh my God! Fantastic it was!" and goes on to describe her character in the film. "She's basically like a real OG Thug!," she said.

For the unaware, the film is to hit screens on February 20 this year.

A teaser released earlier by the makers has increased expectations from the film among fans and film buffs.

The hilarious teaser begins with a school boy being threatened by a woman. The woman tells the boy, "Grandma is going to come now. Better switch off the TV and run away to school. If grandma catches you, she will kill you."

It is not just the kid who is scared of the elderly woman, whose name we realise is Pavunu Thaayi. The entire village trembles on seeing her and scampers to get out of her way. We realise that Pavunu Thaayi is a ruthless moneylender, who will stoop to any level to collect the interest on the money that she has lent out to the villagers. She is a nightmare to the villagers with many of them wondering why when noble people keep dying, this woman manages to live.

Pavunu Thaayi knows that the villagers hate her and that if tomorrow she dies, nobody will be around for her death. She is seen saying, "If I am to die tomorrow, I will go all by myself to the graveyard and lie down in my grave myself. I am very strong. I have no diabetes, no blood pressure and no weakness." The teaser ends with some development that takes place that makes the villagers wonder if the old woman will kick the bucket...

The film, apart from Radhika as Thaai Kelavi, also features actors Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca among others.

The film, which has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and editing by San Lokesh. Cinematography for the film is by Vivek Vijayakumar while art direction is by Ramu Thangaraj.

--IANS

mkr/