Raavee Gupta calls her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star Smriti Irani a 'thorough professional'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Raavee Gupta called her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star Smriti Irani a 'thorough professional'.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Raavee added that Smriti never lets her grand political stature come on the set.

She was asked, "You have worked with Smriti Irani. Given her political journey and professional stature, does that influence her working style on the sets?"

Calling Smriti extremely 'friendly and warm', Raavee added, "She never brings her political image or stature onto the set. She is a very simple and straightforward person. I have never seen her carry herself with any airs."

When asked about Smriti's reaction to the show coming to an end, Ravee added that she got extremely emotional.

"Her character has become iconic, and she is Tulsi. I have seen several reels from the last day of the shoot, and I think everyone was teary-eyed, including her. The show has been such a significant part of her career and her life. It was certainly a very profound moment", Raavee explained.

She was also asked about the emotional transition between hearing that the show would go off air and actually bidding farewell to everyone. "Were you mentally prepared for the journey to end?"

To this, Raavee revealed that they were told that it would be a finite show, so they knew it would eventually come to an end.

"When we entered the final few days of shooting, we were aware that we would soon wrap up. However, the day we shot the Diwali sequence was particularly emotional. The atmosphere on the set was different. Everyone was relatively quiet. Of course, there was happiness, but there was also a strong sense that something was coming to an end. Everyone was a little sad", she revealed.

-IANS

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