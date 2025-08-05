Raashii Khanna shares the quality of Farhan Akhtar that she admires the most

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘120 Bahadur’, has heaped praise on her co-actor, Farhan Akhtar. The actress said that more than the actor in Farhan, he admires the person he is.

The two attended the teaser launch of the film in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Tuesday, and spoke with the media. The event turned out to be a powerful celebration of mutual admiration, artistic synergy, and shared purpose. bringing a genuine sense of admiration and ease to the event.

Sharing her experience of working with Farhan, the actress said, “So when we came together on this film, I have to thank Farhan sir first, because he broke the ice. I’m a little awkward, but sir was very nice. Like my parents have always taught me, if you want to know about a person, then you should see how he treats people around him. And I think he treats everyone with equal respect, no matter who they are. That’s a quality that I have not seen in a lot of people”.

She further mentioned, “That’s why I cherish him more as a human being. Of course, I love him as an actor and a director, but I think I really, really like him as a person. He is very, very inspiring, very, very disciplined. And I think now everyone knows that if I say anything, I genuinely mean it. I genuinely mean this, that the experience has been incredible, and I really hope I get more opportunities like this to work with him”.

Farhan Akhtar, reflecting on Raashii’s role in the film, didn’t hold back in his praise, as he said, “It’s an absolute pleasure, Raashii, working with you. She says that this story found her, I believe it could actually be the other way around. I feel that paths find the people who are best suited to play them”.

“And we couldn’t have done better than get Raashii to do this role. She’s incredible in the film. Whatever you have seen is just a teaser there is a lot more to come”, he added.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘120 Bahadur’ is set to release on November 21, 2025.

