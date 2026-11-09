Qazi Touqeer empathises with women facing molestation after feeling uncomfortable with Manish Goel’s touch during BB activity

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer opened up about an experience that made him realise the kind of harassment women can face in public spaces.

The singer said he felt uncomfortable after being dressed as a woman during a fun activity in the BB house and being subjected to unwanted attention and touch.

Recalling the experience, Qazi said he had stepped into a woman’s shoes only for a few minutes but that brief experience was enough to make him reflect on the everyday challenges women face.

“Women have to go through so much in this society. I became a woman just for a few minutes. Just think, what a woman must be going through when bikers come on the road and tease them,” he said.

He further spoke about how people who harass or pass inappropriate comments at women should be confronted strongly. “Women should slap such men with slippers. They should be slapped directly. They should be thrown in the sea. Directly, if someone whistles or does something, just hit them,” Qazi said while talking to Yung.

His comments came while recalling the uncomfortable situation he experienced after appearing in women’s attire in the Bigg Boss house.

During the activity, Qazi Touqeer was dressed in a lehenga-choli, complete with makeup and bridal styling, as he played the role of a bride, while Manish was supposed to play his groom.

Staying completely in character, Manish held Qazi, twirled him around and hugged him as part of the role-play. However, after the activity, Qazi told Manish that he felt uncomfortable with the way he had been touched.

Manish, who was surprised by Qazi’s reaction, appeared to lose his cool and maintained that he respected women and that the physical interaction was purely part of the act.

He said he was aware that Qazi was a man and was simply performing the role as instructed, stressing that there was no intention to cause any discomfort or harm.

–IANS

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