PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

Noida, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Dangal Warriors, led by captain Sujeet Kalkal, secured two match points at the halfway stage after winning five of the opening nine bouts against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in Match 13 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026, at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday.

Coming into the tie with two points from three matches, Delhi delivered a commanding all-round display to move ahead 5-0 decisively and keep themselves firmly in contention for a semi-final spot with four points in four games.

Delhi set the tone early in the 74kg men’s category as Turan Bayramov edged a tight tactical contest against Deepak. After conceding an activity point late in the first period, Bayramov showed sharper mat control in the second, scoring a push-out and activity point before sealing the contest with a decisive push-out in the Power Minute.

The momentum continued in the 62kg women’s tie, where Anjli produced an attacking performance to defeat Olha Padoshyk 19–10. After opening the scoring in Period 1, Anjli unleashed a scoring burst in the second period, highlighted by two four-point throws in the Power Minute, to give Delhi a 2–0 lead.

The advantage widened further in the 76kg women’s tie as Anastasiya Alpyeeva delivered a swift and decisive win over Jyoti Berwal. After Jyoti picked up an early activity point, Alpyeeva responded with a takedown and exposure in Period 2 before transitioning seamlessly into a fall, pushing Delhi 3–0 ahead.

Karla Godinez Gonzalez then showcased composure and positional dominance in the 57kg women’s contest, defeating Pushpa 9–1. Karla contcontrolledd contest throughout, adding a decisive four-point takedown in the Power Minute to put the contest beyond doubt.

Delhi captain Sujeet Kalkal ensured there was no let-up in the fifth bout of the night. Kalkal registered a confident 9–2 win over Ali Rahimzade, dominating the opening exchanges with consistent takedowns and mat control before extending his lead in the second period. His composed performance sealed Delhi’s fifth straight bout win, confirming the two match points at the halfway mark.

Team Score after five bouts: Delhi Dangal Warriors 5 – 0 Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

On Matchday 12 of PWL 2026 on Wednesday, UP Dominators will take on Haryana Thunders.

