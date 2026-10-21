Putin, Trump's special envoy discuss Ukraine and situation in Persian Gulf

Moscow, Oct 21 (IANS) US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, where they discussed several issues, including the Ukrainian peace process, local media reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting that lasted for approximately three hours, Putin and Witkoff discussed some considerations regarding a possible meeting between the Russian President and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in China, Russia's leading Tass news agency reported.

Putin thanked Witkoff and US President Donald Trump for their efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Putin also asked Witkoff to convey his gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump for her efforts towards addressing humanitarian issues.

During the meeting, Putin and Witkoff discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf and the diesel deal. The two sides also spoke about Putin's decision to release American citizen Stephen Hubbard, Tass reported.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Putin said that both sides would be interested in discussing plans to restore bilateral ties and Russia-US contacts, including economic cooperation.

"If you would be willing to share them, I would also be very interested to hear your assessments of the situation in the Middle East and around Iran. You know that we have a special relationship of trust with Iran, with our Iranian partners and friends, built over decades. If we can do anything at all to help resolve this crisis, we will gladly do so. You are also well aware of our proposals in this regard," Putin was quoted as saying the Russian foreign ministry during the meeting.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he had personally discussed the release of an American prisoner, Stephen Hubbard, with Putin and suggested that there could be developments in the case within days.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside US Vice President J D Vance, Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that delaying a peace agreement with Russia could leave Ukraine in an increasingly difficult position, arguing that Moscow was steadily gaining territory and that Kyiv might no longer be able to secure the terms available earlier in the conflict.

Trump said Russia's military advantage and Ukraine's mounting casualties made a negotiated settlement increasingly urgent.

"Russia's a big machine. They just keep grinding forward, and that's what they've done," Trump said.

He claimed Russian forces were continuing to capture Ukrainian territory and that the military balance was becoming progressively more difficult for Kyiv.

"They've taken a very large piece of land. And, you know, you can say that Ukraine is doing well or poorly, but the land gets bigger and bigger all the time, week by week," he said.

Trump argued that Russia's larger population gave it a significant advantage in sustaining a prolonged conflict. He said both countries had suffered enormous casualties but maintained that Ukraine faced greater demographic constraints.

"Ukraine has to want to settle this war. Zelensky has to want to settle this war. And if he doesn't, I think it's going to be a very bad thing," Trump said.

He stressed that Zelensky could have negotiated a more favourable agreement during earlier discussions with Washington.

--IANS

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