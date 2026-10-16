Punjab today grappling with rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, organised crime: HM Shah

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday raised concerns over the alleged rise in drug trafficking, gangsterism and organised crime in Punjab, questioning the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the safety of the state's residents.

In a post on social media platform X in Hindi, HM Shah said recent incidents in Dirba and Mansa had raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the state.

"Punjab is today grappling with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organised crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: who will ultimately take responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people," he said.

HM Shah further said that the Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents.

"In Dirba, a father taking poison under pressure, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhotta, who had raised his voice against drugs, have raised serious questions about law and order in Punjab. Parvinder's father has levelled grave allegations against the AAP government and their MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents," he said.

HM Shah alleged that drug trafficking continued to flourish in Punjab, while organised crime was becoming an increasing concern.

"In Punjab, the drug trade is flourishing, the threat of organised crime is growing, and questions are being raised about the safety of those who speak out against drugs," he said.

Addressing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Home Minister said the people of Punjab wanted accountability and tangible results rather than publicity and announcements.

"Bhagwant Mann, the people of Punjab do not want publicity - they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks, and an impartial investigation into any political patronage provided to criminals," HM Shah said.

Amit Shah also reiterated his commitment to making Punjab free from drugs and gangsterism if the BJP formed the government in the state.

"Today, I reiterate my pledge before the people of Punjab that when our government comes to power in Punjab, we will work with full force to create a drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab. Our goal is clear - strike against the drug trade, protection of our youth's future, strict action against criminals, and the rule of law in such a way that no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear," he said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police suspended a Station House Officer (SHO) and arrested the wife of the alleged shooter on Thursday, two days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta was shot dead in Mansa, according to police.

Beant Kaur, the station house officer of City-2 Police Station, was suspended with immediate effect.

Police also secured seven days of remand for Ashwani Kumar, the alleged shooter, and his associate Vipin Kumar. Both were produced before a court in Mansa through video conferencing.

The police have arrested Ashwani Kumar's wife, Neelam Rani, and another associate, Laadi, in connection with the case.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Choudhary told reporters that Ashwani Kumar switched off his mobile phone after allegedly shooting Jhotta and fled with the assistance of Laadi and Vipin Kumar.

The alleged shooter was subsequently apprehended in Salasar, Rajasthan, the SSP said.

The investigation into Jhotta's murder is underway, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged involvement of the accused. The incident has also triggered a political debate over drug trafficking and law enforcement in Punjab.

--IANS

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