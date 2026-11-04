'Punctured cycle can't run on UP expressways': Nitin Nabin takes dig at SP

Gorakhpur, Nov 4 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that a "punctured cycle" could not run on the expressways of Uttar Pradesh, while expressing confidence that the BJP would secure another victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Nabin led the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary. The party claimed that a large number of its workers, office-bearers and supporters from all 12 districts of the Gorakh region participated in the march.

The BJP organised the march as part of its efforts to counter the INDIA bloc's campaign against the Election Commission of India (ECI), with party leaders targeting the Opposition over its allegations concerning the electoral process.

Addressing a massive gathering during the march, Nabin took aim at the Samajwadi Party and referred to its election symbol, the bicycle, to question the party's prospects in the state.

"When their tenure came to an end in 2017, everyone knows what they did at their official residence before vacating it. They keep claiming that the 'cycle' will run again. But the cycle has already suffered a puncture. Uttar Pradesh is now identified by its expressways, and a bicycle with a flat tyre cannot possibly travel on an expressway," Nabin said.

He further alleged that the people of Uttar Pradesh had already rejected parties and leaders with what he described as anarchic mindsets, and asserted that the electorate would deliver another setback to the Opposition in the coming elections.

"The people have already taught a lesson to those with anarchic mindsets, these 'Dimagi Naxals', and they will teach them another lesson in 2027 and again in 2029. There is absolutely no confusion among the public. Two things are certain -- the BJP-NDA's guaranteed victory in 2027 and the complete wipeout of the Samajwadi Party in the 2027 elections," he added.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP president described them as two 'yuvrajs' (princes) and said their past actions continued to remain fresh in the memories of people across Uttar Pradesh and the country.

"The Chief Minister was speaking about the actions and exploits of these two 'yuvrajs'. Their deeds are still firmly etched in the memories of the people of Uttar Pradesh as well as the entire nation," Nabin said.

He also claimed that the Opposition was increasingly nervous after witnessing the BJP's 'padyatra' and the overwhelming public participation in the march.

"Seeing the BJP's padyatra and the tremendous support it is receiving from the people, the Opposition is clearly panicking. They put all their efforts into organising the rally at Ramlila Maidan, but could not even manage 10 per cent of the turnout they had claimed... This demonstrates the strength of the NDA and the trust and confidence that people have placed in us," he said.

Launching another attack on Rahul Gandhi, Nabin said, "No matter how many lies you spread or how hard you try to mislead the people, this is a 'New India', driven by a new way of thinking and progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 140 crore citizens of this country consider PM Modi both their 'Pradhan Sevak' (prime servant) and their 'Chowkidar' (watchman). People know that if anyone can protect them, their families and the country, it is PM Modi."

The BJP president also criticised Opposition parties for questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and blaming it for their electoral setbacks. He said that instead of raising objections against the exercise, political parties should have focused on strengthening their grassroots presence and working alongside their party workers.

"The 'launching pad' that the Chief Minister was talking about is not the only problem. It is not just the rocket that is faulty; the launching pad itself is defective because it produces leaders of this kind," he said.

Taking aim at the Congress party, Nabin alleged that it had attempted to remain in power for as long as possible in the name of freedom after Independence. He also accused previous Congress governments of failing to fulfil their promises of eradicating poverty, claiming that their policies had instead pushed the poor further towards the margins.

The BJP president further recalled his visits to Uttar Pradesh during the 2012, 2017 and 2022 elections, saying he had personally witnessed the electorate rejecting Opposition parties on multiple occasions.

"Some people learn lessons from their defeats, while others try to identify and overcome their weaknesses. However, these people do not learn from their shortcomings and instead look for faults in everything else," Nabin said, criticising the Opposition for questioning the functioning of the Election Commission.

"Sometimes, they blame the Election Commission. When the Election Commission openly challenged them and said, 'Come, we challenge you on the issue of EVMs. Rahul Gandhi ji, you can come to whichever place, crossing or platform you want and prove that the EVMs are faulty,' Rahul Gandhi ji ran away from the field and was never seen again," he added.

"The youth of our country are giving a fitting response to these so-called 'yuvrajs', whether they are in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi. This is why they continue to face defeat time and again," he said.

--IANS

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