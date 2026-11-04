'Public repeatedly reject Cong, SP due to their negative approach': CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur, Nov 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, saying that the public has repeatedly rejected Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for their "negative approach" of "blaming" either the BJP or the EVMs whenever they lose polls.

The Chief Minister made the remarks at the BJP's ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, which was also attended by party President Nitin Nabin.

Addressing a gathering, CM Adityanath said: "The rally is being organised to draw attention towards those attempting to be roadblocks towards India's progress."

He accused the INDIA bloc of spreading "anarchy" through its Dilli Chalo rally held at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan, calling it "dangerous" for democracy.

"These (opposition) parties take credit for their hard work whenever they win polls, but blame the EVMs whenever they lose. This has become their nature," he said.

The UP CM reiterated the Centre's stand that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls took place multiple times earlier, even during Congress-led regimes.

"The Congress supported SIR when it took place during its regime, but today they are creating chaos when the ECI has launched a process to remove Bangladeshi infiltrators, Pakistanis and dead voters (from electoral rolls)," he said.

"Congress, along with its allies in the INDIA bloc, should apologise for spreading anarchy in the country because whenever any Bangladeshi or Pakistani illegal infiltrators get their name added in the voter list, they snatch the right of a poor or Dalit in India," CM Adityanath added.

He alleged that the INDIA bloc's "real motive" is to hold India's constitutional institutions "accountable" and "break the trust" of the public.

"We should not accept such conspiracies," he stated.

The UP CM invoked the 1975 'Emergency', asking the Congress whether it would apologise to the country for illegally seizing properties and imprisoning people during the period.

"They are deceiving people in order to hide their misdeeds," he alleged.

CM Adityanath also questioned the date chosen by the INDIA bloc for the 'Dilli Chalo' rally, recalling that on November 1, 1984, scores of Sikhs were "massacred" in Delhi.

"The Congress had spoiled the atmosphere of brotherhood between Hindus and Sikhs. When the country and the Sikh community were remembering those killed in the massacre, Congress rubbed salt into their wounds by staging the rally in Delhi," he remarked.

Further, he referred to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's previous remark, saying: "The SP President says that the next generation will take revenge for every stick and every wound. Explain it a little to the Samajwadi Party's 'babua': in democracy, there's no revenge; it is the people who bring about change."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister drew a comparison between a schoolkid blaming his teacher for scoring low marks and the Opposition leaders.

Referring to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said: "This pair of boys keep giving the same excuse, that of EVMs, SIR, etc., for their defeat in polls, but never accept their incompetence. It is due to the Congress and the SP's negative approach that they repeatedly keep getting rejected by the public."

Moreover, CM Adityanath took a jibe at the LoP, saying, "We are surprised till when will Congress keep launching Rahul Gandhi."

He referred to Rahul Gandhi as a "dud firecracker", saying, "Congress has repeatedly launched him, as an MP in 2014 and then as party President in 2017, where his achievement was that he lost polls (at the party's home ground) in Amethi."

"Following this, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was undertaken to launch Rahul Gandhi again, but that too was a failure," he claimed, adding that the Congress party's 'Nyay Yatra' and 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' also met the same fate.

The Chief Minister remarked, "I want to tell Congress that Rahul Gandhi, who is now 56 years of age. He will never be able to launch himself as he has over his period of youth."

--IANS

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