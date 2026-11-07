PSU OMCs reject claims of up to 31 pc ethanol blending in Karnataka

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- have rejected claims of excessive ethanol blending in petrol at certain retail outlets in Karnataka, saying tests conducted across 27 states and Union Territories found ethanol content within the prescribed 19-21 per cent range.

Taking to the social media platform X, IOCL said all 893 samples tested across the country, including 56 from Karnataka, were found to comply with the prescribed ethanol blending limits.

“Recent claims of excessive ethanol blending at certain retail outlets in Karnataka are not supported by testing conducted through prescribed procedures,” the company said.

IOCL said it, along with BPCL and HPCL, has sought joint and transparent testing with the Karnataka government to establish the facts.

The company also reiterated its commitment to fuel quality, transparency and customer trust and urged consumers to rely on verified information from official sources.

The clarification comes amid allegations that ethanol blending at some petrol pumps in Karnataka was in the range of 26-31 per cent, higher than the prescribed limit for E20 fuel.

Similarly, BPCL and HPCL have also said that the claims were not supported by tests conducted under prescribed procedures.

“All 893 samples tested across 27 States and UTs, including 56 from Karnataka, were found compliant with the prescribed 19–21% ethanol range,” HPCL wrote on X.

According to them, ethanol blending at refineries and depots is carried out through automated and calibrated systems with fuel quality checked before being supplied to the market.

The companies have maintained that fuel supplied conforms to the prescribed IS 17021 quality standard.

Shares of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL ended up to 1.61 per cent higher at Rs 146.10, Rs 319 and Rs 386, respectively, on the BSE.

--IANS

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