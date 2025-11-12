November 12, 2025 12:32 AM हिंदी

'Proud Son' Arjun Kapoor wishes father Boney Kapoor on his birthday

Mumbai Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account to wish his father Boney Kapoor on his 70th birthday. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself and his younger sister Anshula Kapoor from their childhood days.

The picture also featured his father Boney Kapoor from his younger days, with all three of them having a blast together. He captioned it as, “Happy Birthday, Dad You’ve spent your life building, creating, giving to family, to films, to everyone who crosses your path. Thank you for teaching me what it means to show up with heart, to keep evolving, and to always move forward. I’m proud to be your son..” On account of Kapoor's 70th year, the Kapoor clan organized a lavish yet intimate birthday party for him.

The other pictures shared by Arjun in his carousel post, reflected all the fun the Kapoor family had at the birthday bash. In one picture, Boney Kapoor was seen cutting his three-tier birthday cake. In another, he was seen posing with his Kapoor family. Boney Kapoor's younger siblings and actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor penned a heartwarming note for their brother.

His daughter Anshula Kapoor too wrote an emotional note for her father as he clocked the big 70. Sharing a series of photos from the lavish yet intimate birthday party of Boney Kapoor, Anil wrote, “ Happy 70th, Boney! Hard to believe how many memories, laughs, and adventures we’ve lived through together. Grateful for every bit of it - the highs, the lows, and everything that shaped us along the way. Wishing you all the happiness, love, and good health always,” further tagging Boney Kapoor on social media.

Earlier in the day, Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, had also penned a beautiful note for her father on his birthday. She wrote, “Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are. You’ve given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you,” further tagging Boney Kapoor on social media.

