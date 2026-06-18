June 18, 2026 5:00 AM हिंदी

'Proud' of Indian diaspora's efforts in bringing India-France ties closer: PM Modi in Paris

'Proud' of Indian diaspora's efforts in bringing India-France ties closer: PM Modi in Paris

Paris, June 18 (IANS) After concluding a successful round of meetings at the G7 Summit in France's Evian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday morning where he received a 'warm welcome' by the Indian diaspora living here. The Prime Minister said that he was "proud of the Indian community's efforts in bringing India and France closer to each other".

He also added that the "India-France partnership is vital for the progress of the planet Earth".

Taking to his official social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian, where he presented India's views on governance, policy‑making and the importance of working closely with the Global South to ensure global prosperity.

PM Modi noted that the discussions at the summit provided an opportunity to highlight India’s efforts in key areas of governance and to emphasise the role of the Global South in shaping a more equitable international order.

He said India’s perspectives were well received by leaders attending the summit.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Evian, PM Modi will travel to Paris for the final leg of his visit to France.

His programmes in Paris include an address at VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences, and an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi wrote: "I had a series of productive meetings and exchanges during the G7 Summit in Évian. I had the opportunity to present India's positions and efforts on key areas of governance and policymaking. I also had the opportunity to emphasize the need to work closely with the Global South regarding global prosperity. I am now heading to Paris for the final leg of my visit to France. The program in Paris includes a speech at VivaTech 2026 as well as exchanges with the Indian diaspora during a community program."

India has been actively positioning itself as a voice of the Global South, advocating for inclusive growth, fair trade practices and equitable access to technology.

PM Modi’s interventions at the G7 Summit are seen as part of this broader diplomatic outreach, reinforcing India’s role in global governance debates.

The Paris leg of the visit is expected to further strengthen India‑France relations, particularly in technology, innovation and people‑to‑people ties.

France has been a longstanding strategic partner of India, with cooperation spanning defence, space, nuclear energy and cultural exchanges.

PM Modi’s participation at VivaTech 2026 will showcase India’s growing digital economy and innovation ecosystem, while his interaction with the diaspora will underline the role of overseas Indians in strengthening bilateral ties.

--IANS

int/khz

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