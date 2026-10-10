October 10, 2026 5:49 PM हिंदी

Attempt to hold India hostage failed, says BJP on CJP stir

Protest by anarchists a flop show; attempt to hold India hostage failed: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed the protest by what it alleged were "anarchists" organised in New Delhi was a "flop show" and that their attempt to "hold India hostage" has "completely failed", stressing that there is peace in the nation.

This came amid the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was also aimed at raising allegations of voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged "vote theft".

Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "What is happening at Jantar Mantar, what is being shown on television, and how some social media handles are portraying Jantar Mantar do not reflect India's story."

Stressing that India is "peaceful" and "moving forward with good governance", Patra claimed, "We have been witnessing for the past few days, how some anarchic elements are creating disorder in one corner of Delhi. But today, I can tell you that the anarchists have failed."

The BJP spokesperson said that the "flop show by these anarchic elements" has "completely collapsed".

"The attempt was to hold India hostage, hold the national Capital hostage, that there be arson and violence here. But today, 'loktantra' has triumphed over 'bheedtantra'... The situation is in control. The anarchists have failed, and their flop show will not continue," Patra said.

This came as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with CJP Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained as they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke posted the video showing the Delhi Police team entering the flight as he, along with other CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained from the flight itself.

Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee was also detained at his residence in Gurugram. According to a post on the X handle of the CJP, around 50 police personnel in plain clothes reached Rathee's residence in Gurugram at around 8 a.m. and took him into custody.

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2026-27: Churchill Brothers target winning start against Mumbai City FC (Credit: Churchill Brothers FC)

ISL 2026-27: Churchill Brothers target winning start against Mumbai City FC

Adani Defence wins ‘SIDM Champion Award 2026’ for export performance

Adani Defence wins ‘SIDM Champion Award 2026’ for export performance

Successive US administrations failed to challenge China over Tibet: Report

Successive US administrations failed to challenge China over Tibet: Report

'Skill levels in T10 need to be very high': Robin Singh on format's difference from T20 cricket

'Skill levels in T10 need to be very high': Robin Singh on format's difference from T20 cricket

Protesters’ detention in Delhi shows govt ‘terrified’: Priyanka Gandhi

Protesters’ detention in Delhi shows govt ‘terrified’: Priyanka Gandhi

Gaurav Ghei, Mansher Singh, Karan Atwal and Vikram Sethi join as new era begins at Delhi Golf Club. Photo credit: IANS

Gaurav, Manser, Karan, Vikram join as new era begins at Delhi Golf Club

PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana aims to develop 100 Aspirational Agricultural Districts

PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana aims to develop 100 Aspirational Agricultural Districts

Good ties with India could ease Bangladesh’s economic struggles: Report

Good ties with India could ease Bangladesh’s economic struggles: Report

India, Greece discuss deepening strategic defence cooperation

India, Greece discuss deepening strategic defence cooperation

Saira Banu wishes Rekha by revisiting some fond memories from their days at Filmistan

Saira Banu wishes Rekha by revisiting some fond memories from their days at Filmistan