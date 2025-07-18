Prosenjit Chatterjee says, ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is part of India’s cultural conscience

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Bengali cinema legend Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been getting a great response to his work in the recently released film 'Maalik’, will be next seen in ‘Devi Chowdhurani’. The veteran actor called the film a part of India’s cultural conscience.

‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is a period drama that positions itself as Bengali cinema’s boldest pan-India release of the year.

Talking about the same, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "After decades in cinema, it’s rare to come across a story that feels both rooted and revolutionary. ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is a part of our cultural conscience. I’m honoured to be part of a project that brings Bengal’s legacy to a global stage, especially at a time when regional stories are finding international resonance”.

The film is directed by National Award-winner Subhrajit Mitra, and is based on Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel. The film tells the story of India’s first female freedom fighter with scale, soul, and cinematic ambition.

What makes Devi Chowdhurani historic is its status as the first Indian film to receive official Indo-UK co-production recognition. TJhe film is backed by cultural bodies including India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, FFO, Invest India and the UK’s British Film Institute (BFI).

The film also stars Srabanti Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee and Arjun Chakraborty. The film, which is currently in post-production, features a powerful score by Grammy-nominated composer Pandit Bickram Ghosh.

It is produced by Aparna and Aniruddha Dasgupta (Adited Motion Pictures) and Soumyajit Majumdar (LOK Arts Collective), with UK partners Moringa Studios and HC Films.

The film is set to release this Durga Puja. With Prosenjit's trademark superlative performance, the film aims to blend Bengal’s revolutionary past with a truly global cinematic future.

