Prosenjit Chatterjee plays enigmatic rebel leader in ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ teaser

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Bengali language film ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The film stars Bengali cinema legend Prosenjit Chatterjee in the role of an enigmatic rebel leader Bhavani Pathak.

The teaser offers a sweeping first look at Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s legendary rebel heroine, played by Srabanti Chatterjee. One line from the teaser stands out: “Among metals, you are the meteor”, which is Bhavani’s tribute to Devi, a woman forged in fire and destined to blaze beyond her time.

Talking about the film, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "To see a Bengali film, rooted in our soil, our language, our history garner so much love is endearing. Bhavani Pathak’s words for Devi are what she is for Bengal, rare, unyielding, and unforgettable”.

The film features breathtaking visuals, intense performances, and a story rooted in India’s fight for freedom. It is set against the Sannyasi-Fakir rebellion of the 1770s.

‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is the first Indian film to earn official Indo-UK co-production status. It was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Waves 2025.

The film also stars Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda.

Producers Aparna, Aniruddha and Soumyajit shared a joint statement, “Devi Chowdhurani’s story is not just Bengal’s, it’s India’s, a tale of resistance, dignity, and courage...The overwhelming response to the teaser has been really encouraging. ADited-LOK collaboration slate of taking Indian stories global began with Devi Chowdhurani. On India’s Independence Day ‘Devi Chowdhurani' will reach a global platform. We shall reveal this surprise in due course”.

Produced by Aparna Dasgupta, Aniruddha Dasgupta of ADited Motion Pictures along with Soumyajit Majumdar from LOK Arts Collective, ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is directed by the National Award-winning director Subhrajit Mitra.

