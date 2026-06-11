Pro-Khalistan groups continue to provoke youth, advance own political agendas: Report

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Pro-Khalistan organisations continue to exploit the events of June 1984 to provoke youth, spread hatred and promote their own political agendas. The Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) through their recent statement has once again showcased that the goal of pro-Khalistan groups is not to protect the rights of Sikhs but perpetuation of separatist and violent politics, a report has stated.

The statement not only included anti-India rhetoric but also openly claimed that Khalistan can only be achieved through armed struggle, showcasing an ideology that is not only against the democratic values and the rule of law, but also contrary to the fundamental teachings of Sikhism, a report in 'Khalsa Vox' detailed.

"Most importantly, the statement exposed the deep divisions that exist within the pro-Khalistan camp itself. On one side are organisations advocating electoral politics, referendums, and political campaigns, while on the other are groups like BKI that reject these methods and insist that violence is the only path forward," the report mentioned.

"This clearly indicates that the Khalistan movement is not a unified ideology but rather a collection of competing factions engaged in a struggle for influence and leadership. Ironically, the very organisations that have failed to determine a realistic path to achieving their own objectives continue to sell dreams to Sikh youth," it added.

These groups, the report stated, have no clear roadmap, economic plan, administrative framework and international support. However, they continue to exploit historical pain and try to push young people towards extremist thinking. The Sikh community, it said, must understand their real challenges are education, employment, drug abuse, agricultural distress, social reform and youth empowerment and solution to these issues is not in separatism but in democratic participation, social unity and constructive leadership.

Another Khalsa Vox report had earlier this week highlighted a widely shared video circulating on social media from Canada’s Brampton city depicting what it described as "a disturbing spectacle, a brazen display of extremism” on Canadian soil.

“On Sunday, June 7, 2026, during events marking the anniversary of Operation Blue Star (1984), a massive 50-foot moving tableau organised by pro-Khalistan elements openly glorified the assassination of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The tableau, reportedly linked to the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and associated groups, depicted the graphic scene of Indira Gandhi being shot by her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, on October 31, 1984,” the report detailed.

It mentioned that the international community needs to recognise Khalistani extremism as a radical fringe exploiting grievances and posing a threat to security, communal harmony, and bilateral relations. Canada, it mentioned, should act decisively to curb hate parades, ban incitement, and place the rule of law over electoral politics.

“Another life-size figure targeted Lt Gen. Kuldip Singh Brar — who led Operation Blue Star to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar — with a bullseye on his forehead. Banners screamed “Revenge” for the military action against Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers holed up in the holiest Sikh shrine, the report revealed.

According to the report, this is not an isolated provocation by Khalistani extremists, adding that Brampton city, with its large Punjabi diaspora, has increasingly become a hub for such processions.

“A 5-km-long parade featured Khalistani flags, glorification of violence, and open calls that echo separatist ideology. SFJ, designated a terrorist organisation and banned by India in 2019 for activities prejudicial to national security, continues to operate freely in Canada, pushing its so-called ‘Khalistan Referendum’ campaigns,” it stated.

The report noted that freedom of expression cannot be used to justify the glorification of terrorism. It added that although Canada designates certain groups as threats, activities linked to SFJ continue to persist.

--IANS

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