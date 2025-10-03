October 03, 2025 3:18 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

Mumbai Oct 3 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her social media story to share a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie busy with her homework.

The actress posted a picture with the caption, with only emoticons of a heart and folded hands, tagging Malti's account as well. In the picture, the little girl is seen sitting at a table, engaged in writing and colouring activities in a workbook. Wearing a white and yellow printed top with frilled sleeves and a coral pinafore, she is captured in a candid moment concentrating on her task.

The frame also shows a colourful backdrop with stationary items and books, highlighting the toddler's playful learning phase and environment. Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter's everyday activities with fans on her social media. From outdoor outings to indoor playtime, the actress frequently posts videos and photos of Malti, giving her followers a look at her journey through motherhood.

For the uninitiated, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January 2022 via surrogacy to Priyanka and singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, continue to balance their professional commitments while spending quality family time with their daughter. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Mumbai for a work commitment.

During her stay in the city, she was spotted indulging in the traditional Indian breakfast spread, including poha and theplas, while residing at a luxury hotel. She also have glimpses of the beautiful Mumbai scenic views.

Her visit also included a stop at the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal, where she took part in the festivities. She was seen photographed alongside Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and filmmaker Ayaan Mukherjee. Priyanka was seen dressed in a dark lavender-coloured salwar kameez as she interacted with the guests at the pandal.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy (Photo credit: Hombale Films/X)

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Women's World Cup: Knight set to play 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Women's WC: Knight set for 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations (File image)

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors