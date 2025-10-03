Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

Mumbai Oct 3 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her social media story to share a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie busy with her homework.

The actress posted a picture with the caption, with only emoticons of a heart and folded hands, tagging Malti's account as well. In the picture, the little girl is seen sitting at a table, engaged in writing and colouring activities in a workbook. Wearing a white and yellow printed top with frilled sleeves and a coral pinafore, she is captured in a candid moment concentrating on her task.

The frame also shows a colourful backdrop with stationary items and books, highlighting the toddler's playful learning phase and environment. Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter's everyday activities with fans on her social media. From outdoor outings to indoor playtime, the actress frequently posts videos and photos of Malti, giving her followers a look at her journey through motherhood.

For the uninitiated, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January 2022 via surrogacy to Priyanka and singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, continue to balance their professional commitments while spending quality family time with their daughter. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Mumbai for a work commitment.

During her stay in the city, she was spotted indulging in the traditional Indian breakfast spread, including poha and theplas, while residing at a luxury hotel. She also have glimpses of the beautiful Mumbai scenic views.

Her visit also included a stop at the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal, where she took part in the festivities. She was seen photographed alongside Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and filmmaker Ayaan Mukherjee. Priyanka was seen dressed in a dark lavender-coloured salwar kameez as she interacted with the guests at the pandal.

