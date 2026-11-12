Mother has right to tell the truth: Priyanka Gandhi on Sonia's memoir

Wayanad, Nov 12 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday strongly defended her mother, Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS of spreading lies and fabricating stories about her for years, and said she was happy that the BJP was now reading her book.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to her Wayanad constituency, Priyanka Gandhi said her mother had remained silent for most of her adult life in India despite being subjected to sustained criticism and allegations by the BJP, RSS and others.

"For the whole of my mother's adult life in India, the BJP, RSS and many others have said whatever they wanted about my mother. They have lied, they have fabricated stories and also invented stories about her, and she has been quiet. Now, she is telling her story, and she has the right to do so. It is good that they are ready to read it. For so long, they (BJP) have been telling lies about my mother, and now she is telling the truth. I am happy they are reading her book," she said.

This was Priyanka Gandhi's first visit to Wayanad after the release of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', on November 10.

The book, which chronicles Sonia Gandhi's personal journey and her years in Indian politics, has triggered a political exchange between the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP has criticised the memoir, accusing Sonia Gandhi of attempting to whitewash controversial chapters of the Congress party's history, including the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Congress, however, has defended her right to present her own account of events.

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks came during a three-day visit to Wayanad, where she is scheduled to inaugurate development projects and review ongoing works in her constituency.

On Thursday, she visited the family of the late Padma Shri awardee and traditional seed conservationist Cheruvayal Raman in Mananthavady.

She was also scheduled to inaugurate two Smart Anganwadis at Kammana and Thrissillery.

Priyanka Gandhi represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, having won the constituency in the 2024 by-election after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat to retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

sg/dpb