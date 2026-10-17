October 18, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Private security, puja organiser detained: Bengal CM on Kolkata tragedy

Private security, puja organiser detained: Bengal CM on Kolkata tragedy (Photo: @SuvenduWB/X)

Bengal, Oct 17 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday informed that Kolkata police have detained private security and puja organisers responsible for the tragedy, which saw the deaths of 17 people while 25 were injured.

“Organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja have been detained by Kolkata Police,” the Chief Minister announced.

He further said that a fact-finding team will find out what happened.

“Forensic tests will also take place, and I request media and political leaders not to tamper with evidence,” the Chief Minister appealed.

He said that the state government’s main job is to stand beside the families and to do treatment of injured.

“I request all puja committees to coordinate with police and work on exit routes. In the name of the puja, many places are not lit inside the pandals.

I am assuring that we will ensure safety for all,” he said.

Earlier, 17 people were killed while 25 were seriously injured following a stampede-like situation at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, as an excessive crowd flocked into the pandal arena to catch a glimpse of the idols.

The incident took place at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal, located on Muktarambabu Street in North Kolkata.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that it is heartbreaking that several devotees lost their lives and were injured in the stampede.

“I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His feet and that the injured recover swiftly,” he said.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that the administration is extending all possible assistance to those affected.

“My heart is deeply pained by the tragic incident of loss of life due to the stampede at the Chorbagan Public Puja pandal in Kolkata,” he said.

The BJP president added that, “I pray to Maa Durga to grant peace to the departed souls, provide swift recovery to the injured, and bestow strength and solace upon the bereaved families to endure this immense sorrow.”

--IANS

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