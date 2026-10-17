Press freedom group condemns Pakistan’s crackdown on live coverage of security incidents

New York, Oct 17 (IANS) A leading international press freedom organisation called on Pakistan authorities to withdraw sweeping restrictions preventing television network broadcasts from airing live coverage of terrorist attacks and other vaguely defined “unpleasant” incidents in the country, warning that the measures risk turning security reporting into a tool of state-controlled information and censorship.

The remarks came in the wake of the recent Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) order prohibiting satellite television channels from airing live coverage of explosions, blasts, firing incidents and terrorist attacks, warning broadcasters of legal consequences for non-compliance.

Criticising the move, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that journalists and media workers must be able to report breaking news and current affairs independently, without fear of legal retaliation, and in the public interest.

“Preventing journalists from independent reporting of major security incidents and requiring them to rely on information authorised by state and security agencies risks turning legitimate safety safeguards into a system of official information control and censorship. Pakistani authorities must rescind these sweeping restrictions and allow newsrooms to make responsible editorial decisions without fear of regulatory retaliation,” said Waliullah Rahmani, CPJ’s Afghanistan and Pakistan representative.

In a notification issued on October 13, PEMRA reiterated its prohibition order issued on February 20, 2023, barring news, current affairs and regional-language channels from broadcasting or rebroadcasting such incidents, including live coverage, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

“All satellite TV channel licensees are once again hereby directed to refrain from broadcasting, rebroadcasting, and live coverage of any unfortunate/unpleasant incident such as explosion, blast, firing, terrorist attack, etc. Satellite TV channels must broadcast only such verified information, warranted by the concerned department/law enforcement agency,” the notification read.

The latest directive came just three days after escalating political tensions and a deteriorating security situation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency and the imposition of governor’s rule in the province.

Earlier in August, several media bodies criticised Pakistan's newly implemented Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026, terming it a "direct assault on press freedom" and saying it amounts to "attacking the freedom of expression."

The Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026 required all foreign journalists to secure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to travel to any city outside Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi for news reporting.

Criticising the measures, Waliullah Rahmani, CPJ's Afghanistan and Pakistan Representative, said: "The Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines open the door for Pakistani authorities to further restrict international media coverage, prevent journalists from reporting freely outside Pakistan’s three main cities, and risk exposing them to administrative retaliation."

He said that these guidelines mark yet another "appalling blow to press freedom in Pakistan, where journalists are already facing an intense crackdown", particularly those reporting on unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

--IANS

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