President’s Budget Session address effectively captured vision of building Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) As the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the President’s Address was comprehensive and insightful, adding that it effectively captured the vision of building a Viksit Bharat and reflected the nation’s shared aspiration for a strong and self-reliant India.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “The Budget Session of Parliament commenced today with Rashtrapati Ji’s inspiring address to both Houses. In our parliamentary traditions, this address has a special importance, as it spells out the policy direction and collective resolve that will guide our nation’s developmental journey in the coming months."

PM Modi further said that the address highlighted India’s significant development progress in recent years while providing a clear road map for the future.

“Today’s address was comprehensive and insightful. It reflected India’s remarkable development journey in recent times while showing a clear direction for the future. The emphasis on building a Viksit Bharat was perfectly captured, reflecting our shared aspiration of building a strong and self-reliant nation. The address also covered a wide range of themes, highlighting sustained efforts for farmers, youth, the poor and the downtrodden. It reaffirmed our collective commitment to further speed up the Reform Express and the emphasis on innovation and good governance," he added.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session of Parliament opened with President Murmu delivering her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in New Delhi.

This ceremonial address marks the beginning of a crucial period in the Parliamentary calendar, during which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Economic Survey on Thursday (January 29) followed by the Union Budget on Sunday (February 1).

As political figures converged in the national Capital, President Murmu commenced her speech with warmth and reflection.

She expressed her delight at addressing the joint session, describing the previous year as a memorable chapter in India's story of swift advancement and rich cultural heritage.

Looking ahead, the President portrayed 2026 as a pivotal foundation year in the nation's ambitious path towards becoming a developed India.

She observed that the closing of the first quarter-century of the new millennium had brought numerous triumphs, moments of national pride, and profound experiences.

Over the past decade or so, she noted, India has fortified its base across every major sector, laying a robust groundwork for future growth.

The address also turned to the power of historical remembrance in shaping the present and future.

President Murmu spoke movingly of the country's observance of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, whose sacrifice continues to resonate deeply.

She recalled the widespread tributes paid during the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, honouring his enduring legacy for tribal communities and the broader fight for justice. Similarly, commemorations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary had reinforced the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, while the celebrations surrounding Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary had filled the nation with music and a renewed sense of unity.

Through these reflections, the President emphasised that when a country honours the contributions of its forebears, it ignites inspiration in the younger generation, accelerating the collective march toward a developed and inclusive India.

Her words set an optimistic and unifying tone for the session ahead, blending pride in past milestones with resolve for the journey still unfolding.

In the lead-up to the session, an all-party meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, set the tone for the proceedings.

Leaders from across the political spectrum shared their anticipated priorities and pledged cooperation to ensure smooth functioning. Among them, the Congress indicated that the party would focus on people-centric matters, including concerns over alleged vote theft, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, paddy procurement, and the revival of aspects of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

