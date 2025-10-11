October 11, 2025 5:24 PM हिंदी

President Murmu offers prayers at Gujarat's Dwarkadhish Temple

Dwarka, Oct 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Gujarat's Dwarkadhish Temple on Saturday, as part of her three-day visit to the state.

This spiritual visit forms a key part of her itinerary before she proceeds to Ahmedabad, where she will attend the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith as the chief guest.

Taking to X, the President's Office said, "President Droupadi Murmu had Darshan at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat and offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of all."

The President's visit underscores a blend of spiritual, cultural, and academic engagements in the state. Her presence at Gujarat Vidyapith, a university founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, holds special significance as it continues to promote Gandhian values and education.

On Friday, as part of her Gujarat tour, President Murmu visited the iconic Somnath Temple, where she performed 'darshan' and 'puja'. She also paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel located near the temple, honouring the legacy of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and a key architect of national integration.

Later in the day, the President travelled to Gir National Park, where she interacted with members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir.

Commending their nature-friendly lifestyle, she described it as a model for sustainable living and a source of inspiration for all.

In her address, the President encouraged tribal families to prioritise education, noting with appreciation that the Siddi tribal community has achieved a literacy rate exceeding 72 per cent.

President Murmu highlighted the Central government's various initiatives aimed at the welfare of tribal communities. She urged residents to not only take advantage of these schemes but also raise awareness within their communities.

She emphasised the importance of tribal inclusion in India's development, stating that with "active participation from our tribal brothers and sisters, we are working towards a just and respectful society where their traditions are preserved and rights protected. This is crucial to making India a developed nation by the year 2047."

