President Murmu hosts Liechtenstein’s Prince Alois, says TEPA can combine strengths of both nations

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour, saying the two countries could build a beneficial partnership under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

“President Droupadi Murmu received H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois and H.R.H. Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in their honour,” Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

“The President said that with the new opportunities created by the India-EFTA TEPA, we can develop a beneficial partnership by combining Liechtenstein’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and financial services with India’s skilled workforce, manufacturing capacity, and rapidly growing market. The two leaders agreed that close bilateral cooperation can bring immense benefits to our people,” it added.

According to a Joint Statement issued during the visit, TEPA, signed in March 2024 and in force since October 2025, carries the shared objective of mobilising $100 billion in investments into India over 15 years and facilitating the creation of one million direct jobs in the country by EFTA countries.

The two sides identified areas such as advanced manufacturing, machinery and machine tools, precision industry, medical technology, space-related industries, clean technologies, artificial intelligence and financial services for deeper collaboration, where Liechtenstein’s specialised capabilities could complement India’s scale and growth opportunities.

This is Prince Alois’s second visit to India this year, after he attended the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February, the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, Prince Alois was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Prince Alois upon his arrival.

Speaking to the reporters, Prince Alois expressed gratitude to President Murmu and PM Modi for the invitation and warm welcome and said, “I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein’s first state visit to this remarkable country.”

“This historic visit bears testimony to the importance that Liechtenstein attaches to the relationship with India,” he said.

Speaking about the conclusion of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India, which entered into force a year ago, the Prince called it a “significant milestone” in strengthening bilateral ties. “We are determined to build on this momentum and strengthen our ties with India even further.”

--IANS

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