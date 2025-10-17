October 17, 2025 11:03 PM हिंदी

President Murmu facilitates MP govt for implementing of ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan’

President Murmu facilitates MP govt for implementing of ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan’

New Delhi/Bhopal, Oct 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday felicitated Madhya Pradesh for the successful implementation of the 'Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan', a nation-wide programme of the Centre.

Gulshan Bamra, Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department of Madhya Pradesh, received the recognition on behalf of the state for its excellent performance at the National Conclave on the 'Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan' held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

It is noteworthy that Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan - an ambitious national campaign - aims to prepare 20 lakh grassroots leaders, or 'Adi Karmayogis', to deliver essential services and welfare benefits to nearly 10 crore tribal citizens across India.

While giving an overview of tribal development in Madhya Pradesh, Gulshan Bamra informed that 1.41 lakh Aadi Sahayogis are working under the campaign, along with 1.92 lakh Aadi Saathis and 1,210 NGOs.

The Abhiyan aims at developing leadership at the village level in tribal areas, ensuring effective implementation of government schemes, while making governance more accountable.

"The goal is to prepare three lakh change leaders who will support the implementation of tribal development schemes at the grassroots level. Over 13,000 Aadi Seva Kendras have been established to assist tribal people," Bamra said.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has positioned the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan as the world’s largest grassroots tribal leadership programme. Anchored in the values of Sewa, Sankalp, and Samarpan, the initiative is part of the government’s broader vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas."

It will cover over 1 lakh tribal-dominated villages across 550 districts in 30 States and Union Territories, building on existing flagship programmes such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, PM JANMAN, and the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

--IANS

pd/dan

LATEST NEWS

Belgian court clears way for Mehul Choksi's extradition to India

Belgian court clears way for Mehul Choksi's extradition to India

Ayan’s career-best 27-point masterclass helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriorz despite Devank’s 25 points in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan’s career-best 27-point masterclass helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriorz despite Devank’s 25 points

India among top five countries with its own domestic 4G stack: PM Modi

India among top five countries with its own domestic 4G stack: PM Modi

Govt committed to development of tribal communities: President Droupadi Murmu

Govt committed to development of tribal communities: President Droupadi Murmu

Vishmi Gunaratne's composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs match against South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Gunaratne’s composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs

PM Modi slams Congress for policy mismanagement at NDTV World Summit

PM Modi slams Congress for policy mismanagement

US lawmakers urge Trump to attend Quad Summit in India and key Asia meetings (IANS Exclusive)

US lawmakers urge Trump to attend Quad Summit in India and key Asia meetings (IANS Exclusive)

We're actually living in the first Indian decade of that Indian century: Nick Booker

We're actually living in the first Indian decade of that Indian century: Nick Booker

NDTV World Summit: PM Modi declares new India’s robust response to terrorism

PM Modi declares new India’s robust response to terrorism

PM Modi has put India on a different growth trajectory in 11 years: Gautam Singhania

PM Modi has put India on a different growth trajectory in 11 years: Gautam Singhania