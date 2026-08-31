Premier League: Fernandes hat-trick powers Man United's comeback win over Ipswich

London, Aug 31 (IANS) Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick as Manchester United came from behind to beat Ipswich Town 5-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Michael Carrick's side came into the game off the back of last weekend's surprise defeat to Hull City, and alarm bells were ringing when Leif Davis put Ipswich ahead in the 24th minute.

Fernandes levelled the score five minutes before halftime, and United went ahead when Harry Maguire's header went in off Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves 10 minutes after the break. Fernandes added his second from the penalty spot soon afterwards and completed his hat trick in the 68th minute. Bryan Mbeumo scored United's fifth eight minutes from time before Chuba Akpom grabbed Ipswich's second in stoppage time, reports Xinhua.

Chelsea claimed their second win of the season with a 4-3 victory at home to Brighton.

Romeo Lavia and Pedro Neto put Chelsea 2-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes, and Joao Pedro made it 3-0 after 32 minutes before Malick Yalcouye pulled a goal back for the visitors.

An own goal from Joao Pedro made it 3-2 in the 63rd minute before Cole Palmer's 74th-minute strike appeared to make the three points safe.

Pascal Gross scored Brighton's third deep goal in stoppage time, but it came too late for the visitors to find an equaliser.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rescued a point for Leeds United against Brentford, cancelling out Kevin Schade's first-half opener as both teams remained unbeaten after two matches this season.

Sunderland claimed their first win of the campaign as Wilson Isidor's 75th-minute goal secured victory over Fulham, which has opened the season with consecutive defeats under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

On Saturday, Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham continued to struggle with a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United.

Hull City maintained their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win away to Coventry City in a game between two promoted sides, while Everton drew 1-1 at Bournemouth.

On Friday night, Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki both scored twice as Manchester City won 4-1 away to Crystal Palace.

Monday evening's action sees reigning champion Arsenal travel to take on Aston Villa.

--IANS

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