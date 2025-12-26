Preity Zinta shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids soaked in Christmas cheer

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta added a dose of warmth and festive joy to the holiday season as she offered a heart-melting glimpse into her Christmas celebrations.

The Soldier actress took to social media to share adorable moments of her children, soaking in the magic of Christmas. Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a couple of images and simply captioned them as, “Merry Christmas and happy holidays from ours to yours. Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always #Ting #family.”

The first image shows Preity smiling as she poses alongside her husband, Gene Goodenough. The actress is seen resting her head on his shoulder. The next candid click features Preity’s daughter, Gia, dancing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Another photo shows her son playing with his father, with the duo twinning in matching outfits.

Preity Zinta often shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids on social media.

For the unversed, Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016, and the couple embraced parenthood in 2021 when they welcomed twins — a son, Jai, and a daughter, Gia through surrogacy.

On the professional front, the actress is gearing up for her return to the silver screen with “Lahore 1947.” Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh playing pivotal roles, among others. The project is being backed by Aamir Khan and is set against the historical backdrop of India’s Partition.

Preity made her Bollywood debut with “Dil Se” in 1998 and followed it up with “Soldier the same year.” She later earned widespread acclaim for her performance as a young single mother in “Kya Kehna.”

She was last seen in Neerraj Pathak’s directorial “Bhaiaji Superhit” in 2018. The film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

