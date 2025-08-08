August 08, 2025 5:01 PM हिंदी

Preeti Jhangiani defends 'Udaipur Files' amid legal challenges, says it focuses on justice, not religion

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Preeti Jhangiani has come out in support of her film “Udaipur Files,” which ran into legal trouble just a day before its release.

Emphasizing the core message of the movie, she clarified that it is not centered around religion but is instead a call for justice. Jhangiani, who portrays journalist Anjana Singh in the movie, clarified, “Udaipur Files isn’t about religion — this film represents only justice. It narrates true-life incidents and crime; and when a heinous crime happens, justice must be served and given. The film emphasizes that first is the nation, then everything else.”

The Delhi High Court recently rejected a last-minute petition aimed at stopping the release of “Udaipur Files,” stating that there was no strong initial case to justify a stay. The court upheld the filmmakers’ right to free expression, particularly since the film had already been cleared by the appropriate regulatory body.

For the unversed, the movie was supposed to release on July 11, but just a day before, its release was halted due to a legal case. On July 10, the Delhi High Court issued a stay order, stopping the film’s screening. The matter later reached the Supreme Court after Javed, one of the accused in the murder case shown in the film, filed a petition against its release. Although several attempts were made to block the film, the Supreme Court refused to interfere, pointing out that the movie had already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Eventually, the issue was taken to the central government, which approved the release, allowing the film to finally hit theatres.

“Udaipur Files” is inspired by a real-life incident that deeply shocked the nation. The film is based on the tragic killing of Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, who was attacked for allegedly posting a message on social media supporting then-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Her earlier remarks about Prophet Muhammad had triggered widespread unrest across the country.

The movie, produced by Amit Jani, hit the theatres today, August 8.

