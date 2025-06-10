June 10, 2025 3:50 PM हिंदी

Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress

Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Pratibha Ranta, who is known for her work in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is a nature-lover, and turns to nature to shed off the anxiety or stress.

The actress has found some time off from her busy schedule to spend some peaceful moments with nature. Being a Pahadi since birth, the actress indulged in serene moments at the farm, and was seen watering the plants at a plush greenery.

She took to her social media handle to share a video of the same, and she couldn't help but reflect back to the nature of her grounded character, Jaya, from ‘Laapataa Ladies’.

Speaking about finding her way back to her roots, Pratibha said, "There are times when busy schedules get to me, and I believe that the best way to calm myself from life's stresses is to be one with nature. It's like food for my soul”.

She further mentioned, “It has helped me rejuvenate myself for quite some time, and I do find solace amid the greenery, simply by watering plants, or looking after the flowers, farming - just being at the greenland. And very frequently do I look forward to take some time off to spend it here. It's absolutely beautiful”.

While she takes some time off her work, she is gearing up for an upcoming project. Though the details of the same are kept under wraps for now, it is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will see Pratibha share the screen space with Konkona Sensharma for the first time. Considering that Pratibha has established herself as a promising star, it would be exciting to see her alongside the talented actress.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Beneficiaries express gratitude as 'Chawal Utsav' brings timely rice distribution in Jashpur

Chhattisgarh: Beneficiaries express gratitude as 'Chawal Utsav' brings timely rice distribution in Jashpur

NSE awaits no objection certificate from SEBI to start DRHP process: Ashish Chauhan

NSE awaits no objection certificate from SEBI to start DRHP process: Ashish Chauhan

'Humnava Mere' song from MAA reflects on the beautiful mother-daughter bond

'Humnava Mere' song from MAA reflects on the beautiful mother-daughter bond

In Belgium, EAM Jaishankar exposes nefarious designs of rogue state Pakistan

In Belgium, EAM Jaishankar exposes nefarious designs of rogue state Pakistan

Indian stock market sees stupendous growth in last 11 years: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Indian stock market sees stupendous growth in last 11 years: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

RajKummar Rao flaunts his softer side with Manushi Chillar in the ‘Naamumkin’ song from Maalik

RajKummar Rao flaunts his softer side with Manushi Chillar in the ‘Naamumkin’ song from Maalik

Delhi: Fire erupts in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

Delhi: Fire in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

Katy Perry ambushed by fan during Sydney concert

Katy Perry ambushed by fan during Sydney concert

India big winner in 2025 as global smartphone manufacturing output declines: Report

India big winner in 2025 as global smartphone manufacturing output declines: Report