'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani' actor Akash Jagga on his love for writing: 'Makes me feel alive'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Akash Jagga, who is seen as Kundan in the show "Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani" believes that writing is more than just a hobby for him; it’s a passion that runs alongside his love for acting.

He revealed that he deeply enjoys writing. Opening up about his journey with writing, Akash said: “I started writing when I was in school, around eighth or ninth standard. Back then, I would write short stories on paper, decorate them with nice covers, and create small collections. With studies and later theatre performances, writing took a backseat."

He revealed that even after moving to Mumbai, he did not write for a few years.

"But eventually, I returned to it, and though I haven’t commercialized my work yet, I do have projects ready. I’m not sure when or how I’ll put them out, but I know that someday I will," Akash added.

Sharing the best writing advice he has received, he went on to say, “The best advice I ever got came from Raghuvir Sir, ‘Keep writing.’ It’s simple yet powerful because the more you write, the more you learn."

Akash said that for him, acting and writing are both extremely close to his heart.

He revealed, "Writing gives me a different kind of kick, a joy that’s very personal, even though acting has always been close to my heart. Acting excites me because I get to live different characters, but writing makes me feel alive in another way; it lets me create worlds of my own. I want to continue both, and one day, I hope to share my writing with the world too.”

