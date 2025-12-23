Prakash Raj wraps up a schedule of director S S Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (IANS) Well known south Indian star Prakash Raj, who plays a pivotal role in director S S Rajamouli's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Varanasi', featuring actor Mahesh Babu in the lead, has now announced that he has just wrapped a schedule of the film and that he can't wait to resume the next schedule.

Taking to his X timeline to express his joy at the kind of work he was able to deliver in this schedule of the film, the versatile actor wrote, "Wrapped up a wonderful schedule of #Varanasi .. a joy to the hungry actor within me .. thank you @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @PrithviOfficial @priyankachopra. It was exhilarating to work with you all .. can’t wait to resume the next schedule."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. The interest levels shot up even more after the title announcement event of 'Varanasi'.

The title of the film, which was until then being referred to as 'GlobeTrotter', was revealed at a grand event organised at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in the presence of several thousand of excited fans in November this year.

The event, being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle, saw fans in the thousands turning up for the event, making it one of the largest live fan congregations ever seen in the Indian entertainment space.

The event featured one of the biggest stages ever erected for a film event, with a 100 ft height and a 130 ft wide screen to supplement it.

At the event, Rajamouli disclosed details of a sequence they had shot for the film. The ace director went on to claim that the sequence would be among the most memorable sequences of all his films.

"From my childhood, I have told several times that I like the Ramayana and the Mahabharatha a lot. That making Mahabharatha was my dream project. Even when I began working on this film, I did not realise that I would be shooting an important sequence from the Ramayana for this film. But while writing every scene, I felt like I was walking on air. On the first day, when I saw Mahesh dressed as Rama and doing a photoshoot, I had goosebumps," Rajamouli had said.

"We had a great time shooting for this episode. We shot for 60 days. It got completed only recently. Every day was a challenge as every sub episode in the huge episode was like a cinema in itself. It needed fresh planning. We overcame all of it and completed that sequence. It will be one of the most memorable sequences of my films," the director informed.

The makers of the film have already revealed the character and looks of actors Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra in the film. While Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film.

Another interesting aspect of the film is that 95 per cent of all the African scenes that will be seen in the film have been shot in Kenya. This was disclosed by Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi.

--IANS

mkr/