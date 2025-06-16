June 16, 2025 5:50 PM हिंदी

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Pragya Jaiswal’s films ‘Kanche’ and ‘Akhanda’ have bagged the honours at the first edition of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards in Hyderabad.

The awards were backed by the Telangana Government, and were held to honour the late revolutionary poet Gaddar, and it also marked the State's commitment towards celebrating cinematic legacy.

Expressing gratitude about receiving two honours, Pragya Jaiswal says, "It's the most credible and prestigious award that one can get for a film. My debut film, ‘Kanche’, won the second-best film of the year award, and ‘Akhanda’ also won the second-best film of the year award. Till ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ happened, these two films have been very close to my heart. Kanche is a very special film for me, it won a National award. When your first film wins a National award, a State award and best debut award, you feel most validated with these awards. We received this award from the Chief Minister of Telangana, and it was a great feeling”.

The actress also spoke about her closeness to both films, her parents' reaction, her experience of working with the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Boyapati Srinu and also shared the greatest lesson she learnt from Kanche director, Krish Jagarlamudi.

Recalling the reaction she received from her parents, Pragya said, "Whenever I get an award, my parents are very happy. But for this one, especially, they were extra thrilled. It validates all the hard work and it feels very humbling”.

Pragya also spoke about the greatest learning she received from Kanche director Krish Jagarlamudi. She said, "When I was doing Kanche, I knew that this film is very very special. It will be one of the landmark films of my career, even if it was the first one. After almost a decade, if you're still being appreciated and awarded for that film, you know that feeling was correct”.

“And my first film director, Krish Jagarlamudi, had told me that 'Epic or nothing'. That was the greatest learning, and those words have stuck with me. And even today, I truly think of that when it comes to making a decision for choosing a film or a certain role”, she shared.

Delving into her work experience, Pragya shared, "For Nandamuri Balakrishna sir, I would only say that I have never met a human, a person, an actor of the caliber of Balakrishna sir. I am grateful to the universe for the greatest opportunity of giving me the chance to work with him twice. It was the greatest honour to work with Balakrishna sir and Boyapati Srinu sir (the director). He is the king of mass cinema and has redefined my career. Kanche is the best kind of debut that I could ask for, but my career-changing film was ‘Akhanda’”.

“All my gratitude goes to Boyapati Srinu sir for choosing me to be a part of this magnum opus film opposite the most legendary actor, Nandamuri Balakrishna sir”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with PM Modi; their association dates back to early BJP days in Gujarat

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with Prime Minister: Modi Story narrates their association

Doesn't matter if it's Club World Cup or another competition, we are here to win, says Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca ahead of their first match of the tournament against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta. Photo credit: Chelsea FC

Doesn't matter if it's Club WC or another competition, we are here to win: Chelsea's Maresca

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards