Prachi Shah excited for the return of her debut show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Prachi Shah expressed her excitement about the return of her debut show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in a revamped version.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Prachi shared, "Of course I am excited. I started my career with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' 25 years ago. It is very exciting that the show is returning after 25 years and all the best to the show and of course to Ektaa Kapoor."

Prachi essayed the role of Pooja Hemant Virani - wife of Jamnadas, and Gayatri's son, Hemant Virani on the show.

Meanwhile, actress turned politician, Smriti Irani will be reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the reboot version of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

Talking about the impact of the show on the audience, Irani shared that her character and the show have stood the test of time, making a place for themselves in the hearts of millions.

“When I first stepped into Tulsi’s world, I couldn’t have imagined how far her story would travel—not just into living rooms, but into the hearts of millions across India. Tulsi wasn’t just a character. She became a daughter, a mother, a friend—and, for many, a reflection of their own strength, sacrifice, and conviction,” she said.

Speaking about the return of the show, Irani added, "And now, years later, life comes full circle—not to recreate the past, but to rekindle an emotion that never truly faded. Tulsi returns not just as a character, but as a feeling. A memory. A connection that stood the test of time. In an age where stories travel fast but meaning is fleeting, this return is an invitation—to pause, to remember, and to feel. Once again”, she added".

The recently released promo of the show confirmed Irani's return as Tulsi with "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" reboot, which is scheduled to air on Star Plus and Jio Hostar from July 29th.

