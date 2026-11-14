Prachi Kowli revisits memories of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ as she marks 26 years of her television journey

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Prachi Kowli took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited her journey with the iconic television show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, which marked the beginning of her career 26 years ago.

Sharing a few throwback moments with co-star Manav Gohil, she expressed gratitude to TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor for giving her first break and continuing to trust her with shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain’.

“Some moments stay close to the heart, no matter how many years pass. A little throwback to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 26 years ago, where my television journey began. Sharing a few lovely memories with my friend @manavgohil,” Prachi wrote as the caption.

She added: “A special thank you to @ektarkapoor and for believing in me, giving me my first break and continuing to place her trust in me through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. Some beginnings and bonds remain truly special. Forever grateful!”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy, and Urvashi Dholakia. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas.

Talking about Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain is a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, it is a spin-off of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and stars Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Prachi, over a decade-long journey, has worked in shows such as Kaagaz Ki Kashtii, Tu Kahe Agar, Havan, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sethji, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Aaina - Roop Nahin, Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye, and Meri Bhavya Life

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show revolves around an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit married to Mihir, grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

--IANS

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