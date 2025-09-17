Pope Leo XIV blesses PM Modi on 75th birthday during Papal Audience in Vatican City

Vatican City, Sep 17 (IANS) In a moment of spiritual diplomacy and global goodwill, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV extended his blessings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The gesture took place during the weekly Papal Audience at St Peter’s Square, where over 30,000 pilgrims and visitors gathered to receive teachings and blessings from the head of the Catholic Church. The Papal Audience, held every Wednesday, is a revered tradition where the Pope addresses the faithful and dignitaries from around the world.

This week’s gathering was marked by a special meeting between Pope Leo XIV and a delegation from the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF), led by Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu, former diplomat and MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and IMF convener Prof Himani Sood.

During the meeting, Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for Prime Minister Modi’s long life and continued good health, recognising his leadership and commitment to public service. In a symbolic gesture, the Pope blessed a portrait of PM Modi presented by the delegation. The moment was described by attendees as deeply respectful and spiritually resonant.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also gifted Pope Leo XIV a copy of ‘Heart to Heart’; Reverence of Saga, a biographical tribute that explores PM Modi’s enduring relationship with the Sikh community. The book highlights PM Modi’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony and cultural respect, themes that align closely with the Pope’s own calls for peace and unity across religious boundaries.

The Vatican’s acknowledgement of PM Modi’s milestone birthday comes amid growing engagement between India and the Holy See.

Earlier this year, PM Modi had conveyed his own greetings to Pope Leo XIV, praising his leadership in advancing global peace, solidarity, and service.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Catholic Church, has emphasised inclusive dialogue and humanitarian outreach since his appointment in May 2025. His blessing of PM Modi underscores a shared commitment to fostering mutual respect and cooperation between diverse faiths and nations.

The IMF delegation expressed gratitude for the Pope’s gesture, calling it a “historic moment of spiritual solidarity” that reflects India’s pluralistic ethos and the universal values of compassion and service.

