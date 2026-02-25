Pooja Bhatt marks '10th birthday sober’, calls it a ‘milestone’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt described her latest birthday as special “for more reasons than one,” as she celebrated turning 54 along with a decade of sobriety.

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, the actress-filmmaker is seen holding a rose as sunrays gently fall on her skin, adding a golden glow.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Pooja expressed gratitude for the “tsunami of love” and went on to underscore that what made the day most meaningful was it being her “10th birthday sober.”

“Yesterday was special for more reasons than one.. the tsunami of love received from all of you,for which I am truly grateful. The privilege of turning 54,” she wrote.

Pooja added: “But mostly, for the milestone of it being my 10'TH Birthday SOBER. 54 yrs of being. 10 years of TRULY living. Gratitude to the Universe for everything and more. #sobrietyrocks.”

The daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt, Pooja played her first leading role in the television film Daddy in 1989.

Her breakthrough came with the romance comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin in 1991, which also emerged as her highest grossing release. In the following decade, she earned critical acclaim for her performances in the films Sadak, Junoon, Naaraaz, Angrakshak, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Angaaray and Zakhm. This was followed by a hiatus and intermittent work.

She was recently seen on screen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist directed by R. Balki.The film stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Set in Mumbai, the film focuses on a serial killer targeting corrupt film critics and a police officer assigned to catch the killer.

Pooja was also seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss OTT 2,” where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner and Abhishek Malhan was the runner-up.

