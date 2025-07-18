July 18, 2025 6:53 PM हिंदी

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Political stability and a robust policy push across key sectors, including infrastructure, logistics and supply chains, are creating a conducive investment climate and rapidly advancing the nation’s ambitions of becoming a manufacturing hub for the world, Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, has said.

India is likely to sustain its stable economic performance, even amid global uncertainties heightened by escalating trade tensions and ongoing conflicts, he said in the company’s latest annual report.

“Global macroeconomic growth has been subdued, diverging sharply across regions and requiring coordinated action to ensure sustainable momentum. The Indian economy demonstrated resilience in FY 2024-25, retaining its position as one of the world’s fastest growing large economies, with an estimated GDP growth of 6.5 per cent,” he mentioned.

At the same time, India’s digital economy has surged ahead with double-digit growth, propelled by unprecedented digital engagement from individuals, enterprises and governments.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring address at the India Mobile Congress 2024, outlining key priorities to sustain – and indeed surpass – India’s own digital revolution, including ubiquity of data, omnipresence of digital connectivity and establishing Digital First as a national goal,” Mittal emphasised.

He further stated that Airtel’s history is punctuated with its contributions as a determined collaborator in furthering our national aspirations.

“Whether it was ringing in the telecom revolution of the early 1990s or providing the foundations for a Digital India in the last decade, Airtel has always steered its investments to lead digital innovation in the country and support the multiplier effect of digital economic growth,” he added.

“We will continue to engage with various stakeholders now, to pursue the objectives of India’s Digital First vision,” said Mittal.

As an active stakeholder in India’s continued economic progress, Airtel plays a significant role, with its growing contributions in the form of direct and indirect taxes, License Fee (LF) and Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) to the State Exchequer.

“In FY 2024-25, Airtel paid over Rs 373 billion in LF, SUC, and other taxes. Additionally, your Company paid Rs 289 billion towards spectrum obligations, including annual and prepayment of past spectrum dues. Over the last five years, Airtel’s contribution to the Exchequer is nearly Rs 2.5 trillion, reflecting our commitment to national development,” said Mittal.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India crash

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India Ahmedabad crash

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: PHDCCI

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: Industry

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

'Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener