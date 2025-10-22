Political row erupts after Bhai Jagtap says Congress to go solo in BMC polls

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) A major political controversy has erupted in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections after Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap announced that the party would contest independently, ruling out any alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) or Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

His remarks triggered sharp reactions from political allies, prompting the Congress to clarify that the statement was his "personal opinion" and no official decision has been taken yet.

Jagtap had earlier claimed that the issue was discussed during a recent meeting of a newly-formed committee with Maharashtra Congress incharge Ramesh Chennithala, though no formal declaration was made by the party.

Reacting to Jagtap's remarks, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MP Varsha Gaikwad said the decision regarding the BMC elections would be taken only by the party's top leadership.

"Jagtap's statement is personal, but the top leadership will take the formal role. If the top leadership says we want to contest the elections in alliance, then we will contest the elections in alliance; if the top leadership says we want to contest the elections alone, then we will contest the elections alone," Gaikwad told reporters.

She further said that every leader in the party has a viewpoint but must adhere to the organisation's discipline.

"We are unable to express our personal views within the party because our party follows protocol. Every party leader has their own viewpoint. I am speaking as the Mumbai State President. Whatever the party's formal role is, you will be informed," Gaikwad added.

Responding sharply, the Shiv Sena (UBT) also questioned Jagtap's authority to make such statements.

Party MP Arvind Sawant told IANS, "Bhai Jagtap is neither the President of Mumbai Congress nor of Maharashtra Congress. He is my friend, but I do not know what position he currently holds in the party. While making such statements, he also needs to make it clear what his position is."

"Does Jagtap have the authority to decide who should contest the election and who should not? Uddhav Thackeray will decide whether to contest the election together or separately, and we all must respect whatever decision Uddhav Thackeray makes," Sawant added.

Meanwhile, the ruling Shiv Sena took a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing it of compromising on ideology for power.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "Even though it is their internal matter, the real question is what is left of the Congress? Nothing remains; their ship has already sunk."

"However, with this, Congress has shown Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS their true position. This is a clear case of a use-and-throw policy -- they come together only when they need power, without any ideology or framework. Unlike the Opposition, I can proudly say that the Mahayuti alliance has never compromised on its principles," she added.

