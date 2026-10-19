Polish PM Donald Tusk to visit India this week, deepen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will be on an official visit to India from October 21-23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be PM Tusk's second visit to India in his capacity as Polish PM, the first being in his earlier tenure in 2010, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Tusk will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on October 22, during which both leaders shall review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, which were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Poland in August 2024. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

For his visit to India, Tusk will be accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a large business delegation.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, PM Tusk will travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with various business stakeholders, including those from the Information Technology (IT) and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and Bengaluru on October 23.

"The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties. It would also serve to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership," the MEA mentioned.

On September 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, and reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28 during their meeting in Warsaw.

“This afternoon, met with DPM and FM Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

“Value Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to end of war,” he added.

During his visit to the European nation, EAM Jaishankar also called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, and held talks on the positive trajectory of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

“Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

--IANS

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