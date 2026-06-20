June 20, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

PoK unrest exposes growing discontent against Islamabad’s interference: Report

PoK unrest exposes growing discontent against Islamabad’s interference: Report (File Image)

Islamabad, June 20 (IANS) As residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continue to grapple with rising prices of essential commodities, grievances over political representation are expected to remain a potent rallying point for public dissent. Despite its recent designation as a terrorist organisation, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), and similar groups are likely to continue seeking ways to challenge the status quo that Islamabad remains determined to maintain, a report has stated.

According to a report in the online magazine ‘The Diplomat', the deadly confrontation between protesters and security forces in PoK this month has highlighted deep-rooted public discontent in the region and concerns over Islamabad’s continued interference.

The violent crackdown by Pakistani authorities on protestors demanding governance reform has resulted in dozens of deaths, triggering a political crisis for Islamabad and drawing international condemnation.

With legislative assembly elections scheduled for the end of July, the unrest in PoK presents a significant domestic challenge for the Pakistani government – one that cannot be obscured by diplomatic outreach or efforts to project itself as a peacemaker, The Diplomat mentioned.

The report noted that on June 5 the authorities announced elections in PoK scheduled for July 27.

Simultaneously, the authorities also banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a coalition of lawyers, traders, transporters, and civil society activists, accusing it of being involved in "terrorism".

The timing of these simultaneous announcements, the report said, is "unlikely to be coincidental."

"Anticipating unrest against the July elections", the local authorities, "almost certainly acting under instruction from Islamabad and more specifically Pakistan’s military establishment, has moved swiftly to curtail the public’s capacity to organise by targeting the region’s most influential protest movement."

The JAAC reacted to its ban, the announcement of elections in the region, and the judiciary’s decision to uphold the 12 reserved seats by calling a “wheel-jam strike” for June 9.

“The reserved seats issue, however, is only one of several grievances underpinning the current unrest. Economic hardship has also been a major driver of protest over the past two years, with the JAAC repeatedly harnessing public frustration over the rising cost of living. Electricity prices are a particularly sensitive issue, given the region’s vast hydropower resources and the widespread perception that local communities have not benefited proportionately from the resources they provide,” the report detailed.

The report highlighted that the crisis in PoK has laid bare the weakening social contract and exposed the constraints of Islamabad's authority in the region.

"Overt election interference has been compounded by sharp increases in the price of fuel and wheat and has contributed to a perception that continued subordination to the federal government has delivered few benefits to residents. This has amplified discontent and created a major challenge to the existing political order,” it stressed.

The actions of Pakistani authorities, the report said, have triggered widespread international outrage, particularly among members of the Kashmiri diaspora. Thousands marched through the streets of London to voice their opposition to the actions of the Pakistani security forces.

--IANS

scor/ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: AFI

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@PMOIndia)

PM Modi congratulates CM Adhikari for marking June 20 as ‘Bengal Foundation Day’

PoK unrest exposes growing discontent against Islamabad’s interference: Report (File Image)

PoK unrest exposes growing discontent against Islamabad’s interference: Report

New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi speaks during an event commemorating two years of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

‘Priyank Kharge an old radio repeating same song’: Pralhad Joshi on RSS registration

Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 123/6 despite Shorna Akter's late blast in a must-win clash in Group A in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Hamshire Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 123/6 despite Shorna's late blast

Over 65,000 NCC cadets perform yoga in Bengal, Sikkim ahead of International Yoga Day tomorrow

Over 65,000 NCC cadets perform yoga in Bengal, Sikkim ahead of International Yoga Day tomorrow

Prasidh Krishna’s five-for and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century carry India to 3-0 sweep against Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series that ended in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Prasidh’s five-for, Jaiswal’s century carry India to 3-0 sweep against Afghanistan (ld)

Gracy Singh on 25 years of Lagaan: Gauri became my second name

Gracy Singh on 25 years of Lagaan: Gauri became my second name

PoK agitation spotlights growing disconnect between Islamabad’s rhetoric and reality: Report (File Image)

PoK agitation spotlights growing disconnect between Islamabad’s rhetoric and reality: Report

Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' unit wraps up schedule; Director Tharunmoorthy says 80 per cent of shoot complete! (Photo Credit: Tharun Moorthy/Instagram)

Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' unit wraps up schedule; Director Tharunmoorthy says 80 per cent of shoot complete!