PM’s appeal receives strong response from Surat women; wedding plans changed, foreign trips cancelled

Surat, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens to save fuel, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, and reduce gold purchases is beginning to reflect on the ground, with several women and young professionals in Gujarat’s Surat changing their lifestyles and spending habits in response.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s call for responsible use of resources and support for the domestic economy, many families in the diamond city are opting for simpler celebrations, public transport, and domestic tourism.

Surat-based entrepreneur Kritika Shah said her family recently decided to cancel a planned destination wedding abroad and instead organise the ceremony in Surat itself.

"So, the PM has appealed that we have to control gold import, so we should not buy gold this year. Use less transportation, don't go abroad, stay in India. You can roam about in India," she told IANS.

Kritika added that the family had already finalised plans for an overseas destination wedding, but after hearing the Prime Minister’s appeal, they reconsidered the decision.

"There is a wedding in our family, and we had declared a destination wedding abroad. But because of this appeal three days ago, we are going to have the entire function here in Surat," she said.

She also advocated the use of imitation jewellery instead of excessive gold purchases, saying modern artificial jewellery is crafted so perfectly that it is often difficult to distinguish it from real gold or silver ornaments.

"Nowadays, artificial jewellery is made with such perfection that it is hard to distinguish it from gold jewellery. Heavy jewellery such as necklaces, earrings and other items can easily be imitated," she said.

Kritika further suggested that women can creatively balance traditional gold ornaments with imitation jewellery and heritage family pieces, especially when paired with Indian attire.

Architect Pranjal Patel also shared how her family has altered daily routines following the Prime Minister’s message.

"Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, there was a lot of discussion in our family. Earlier, I used to travel to office in my personal vehicle, but now I travel with my father. He drops me off and picks me up, and we travel together," she said, adding that members of her family have increasingly started using public transport to reduce fuel consumption.

"I have also cancelled a pre-planned international trip with my friend. I would also request other youth to follow the PM’s instructions," she added.

These women said the appeal made by the Prime Minister, along with Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, would not only help families save money but also contribute towards reducing pollution and conserving foreign exchange reserves.

They also appealed to the youth and other sections of society to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign by preferring domestic tourism, limiting unnecessary luxury spending, and adopting resource-saving habits.

--IANS

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