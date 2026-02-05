PM Modi slams Congress over ‘traitor’ remark, praises Sadanand Master’s first address in LS

February 05, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Rajya Sabha address on Thursday, lashed out at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress party over objectional and distasteful slur on the Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and stated that by branding the Sikh MP a ‘traitor’, they have insulted and demeaned the entire Sikh community.

PM Modi said that the ‘traitor’ jibe at the distinguished Parliamentarian was a reflection of the Congress's hateful mindset against the community and questioned as to why the party didn’t express remorse or repentance after this, inside the House.

Ravneet Bittu, a three-time MP and currently the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, faced an acrimonious jibe outside the Parliament near Makar Dwar on Wednesday, as Rahul Gandhi addressed him as his “traitor friend” while extending a handshake, which the MP refused.

“Calling Sikh MP a traitor is unfortunate and unacceptable,” PM Modi stated and quipped that it's these people who will drown the Congress party.

Shifting his focus to Sadanand Master's (RS MP from Kerala) first speech in the House, PM Modi heaped praise on his composure and disposition despite facing a savage attack on himself decades ago, resulting in the loss of both limbs.

“Sadanand Master lost both his legs in prime of his life because of the ideological differences with political rivals. Despite having lived life in excruciating circumstances, his demeanour and conduct show no spite and therefore deserve admiration,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister further stated that his calm and composed approach speaks highly of his character and is a lesson for others.

He added that distinguished figures like Sadanand Master are a source of inspiration for the nation as well as the political class.

Today, he is contributing to policy-making and is inspiring others with his patriotism and selfless service to the nation.

The Prime Minister also lambasted the Opposition for not giving due respect and honour to Sadanand Master's first address in the House, adding that when he rose to speak in the House, this filled everyone’s hearts with pain and sorrow.

