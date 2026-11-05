November 05, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

Bihar: PM Modi to inaugurate six-lane bridge during Nov 21 Vaishali visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian sportspersons who participated in the Asian Para Games 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, November 05, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar's Vaishali district on November 21, where he is expected to inaugurate a six-lane bridge, officials said on Thursday.

The visit comes ahead of the completion of one year of the NDA government in Bihar, for which a special programme will be organised on November 20.

A high-level NDA meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence to discuss preparations for the programme and ensure the success of the Prime Minister's proposed visit.

Leaders of all constituent parties of the NDA attended the meeting, where they discussed the programme's outline, organisational arrangements and preparations for PM Modi's visit.

After the meeting, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said that detailed discussions had taken place on the arrangements required to make the Prime Minister's visit successful.

Meanwhile, Saraogi also visited the proposed venue to review the preparations. Several local leaders, including MLA Awadhesh Singh, Lalganj MLA Sanjay Singh and Rajapakar MLA Mahendra Ram, were also present.

Separately, a high-level administrative team conducted an inspection of the proposed event venue near Bahsi village in the Rajapakar Assembly constituency of Vaishali district on Thursday.

The inspection team included the Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police (DGP) Preeta Verma, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Tirhut Range, Vaishali District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, among other senior officials.

During the inspection, officials reviewed security arrangements, the proposed helipad, stage construction, barricading and traffic management.

They also discussed other logistical requirements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Speaking to the media, District Magistrate Varsha Singh said that the Prime Minister was expected to inaugurate a six-lane bridge during his visit.

The inspection was conducted to assess the venue and ensure that all necessary arrangements were completed in advance.

The proposed visit is expected to be a major political event for the NDA government as it prepares to mark the completion of its first year in Bihar.

The November 20 programme and the Prime Minister's November 21 visit are being planned as part of the celebrations and development initiatives of the state government.

--IANS

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