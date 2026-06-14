PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron hold talks in Nice

Nice, June 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held delegation-level talks in France's Nice on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi and President Macron are expected to review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi and President Macron visited Villa Kerlyos in Nice. The two leaders were seen engaged in light-hearted conversation while they explored Villa Kerlyos.

PM Modi and Macron also inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice.

During the event, PM Modi said that India's reform momentum will continue unabated, asserting that the country's startup ecosystem is poised for further expansion.

He highlighted India's emergence as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and invited innovators from across the globe to collaborate with India in developing technological solutions for global challenges.

"The number of startups in India will continue to grow as the country remains committed to reforms and innovation-driven development," Prime Minister Modi said.

He noted that India has built a strong innovation system over the last 12 years and has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

Macron, who shared the stage with PM Modi at the event, described the Prime Minister's presence at 'Bharat Innovates' as a matter of great honour for France.

He also congratulated PM Modi on completing 12 years as India's leader and praised his role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Before the event, PM Modi interacted with select investors and venture capital leaders from India, France and several other countries.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of President Macron.

French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste; the Secretary General of the Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture in France, Patrick Amoussou-Adeble, the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou; and the Mayor of Nice, Eric Ciotti, were present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

India's Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Singla, was also present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi also received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Nice, who chanted slogans "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai". Artists also performed Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam to welcome PM Modi.

--IANS

akl/khz