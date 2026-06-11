PM Modi's tenure nothing short of transformational: World leaders hail India's rising prowess

Berlin, June 10 (IANS) Leaders from across the world continue to extend wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated PM Modi for serving the longest tenure as India's democratically-elected PM and expressed readiness to working with him to further strengthen ties between two nations.

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi for serving the longest tenure as India's democratically elected Prime Minister. We look forward to further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and welcome you to Germany for the next inter-governmental consultations," Merz posted on X.

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Leader of the Liberal Party, also congratulated PM Modi.

"Congratulations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving continuous Prime Minister. As Canada and India renew our partnership, I look forward to continuing our work to deliver greater prosperity for both our peoples," he wrote on X.

While extending wishes to PM Modi, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that he looks forward to further deepen strategic partnership between India and Greece.

In a post on X, the Greek PM wrote, "Congratulations Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. I look forward to further deepening our strategic partnership and cooperation. Together, Greece & India will continue building bridges between Europe and Asia for the benefit of our peoples."

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM and termed it as a "remarkable milestone" in the world's largest democracy.

"Congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of India. I wish you continued success in your service to the people of India, who have repeatedly placed their trust in you as their leader," Sunak posted on X.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai congratulated PM Modi and wished him continued success in his service to the people of India.

In a post on X, Karzai stated, "Congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of #India. I wish you continued success in your service to the people of India, who have repeatedly placed their trust in you as their leader."

Former Ireland PM Leo Varadkar also took to X to congratulate PM Modi. In a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations Narendra Modi on reaching 12 years as PM today, the longest serving elected leader of India. Truly a consequential time for the nation - now the world's 5th biggest economy, 250 million lifted out of poverty, infrastructure and welfare improved, women empowered. Jai Hind!

While extending wishes to PM Modi, US Senator John Cornyn hailed PM Modi's leadership, terming his tenure "nothing short of transformational." He also praised PM Modi for his contribution to strengthening India-US ties.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister — 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates. From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," Cornyn wrote on X.

UK MP Bob Blackman hailed PM Modi's leadership for transforming Gujarat and India. In a video message posted on X, Blackman stated that India under PM Modi's leadership has gone from strength to strength.

He said, "Today Shri Narendra Modi becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. So, congratulations to Narendra on such a long parliamentary career in India. Thank you for transferring what you did for the state of Gujarat and turning around a state which was a run down state and became the economic powerhouse of India and then transferring that skill and that ability to the whole of India. Narendra you've made the position of enhancing the life of the poor people of India, your life's mission. And indeed, India has gone from strength to strength."

"The largest democracy in the world and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It is for a great joy that we in the UK celebrate the longevity of your premiership and indeed thank you on behalf of the India diaspora of the UK and across the world for your service. I've no doubt you'll still be getting up at 4 am in the morning to practice yoga and then getting ready to chase for various cabinet ministers to deliver your program of change. So, I thank you for the work you've done. I wish you a long life and many more years as being Premier of India and leading India to its proper state in the world. Jai Hind, Jai Shri Krishna, Jai Modi Ji," he added.

While posting the video on X, Blackman wrote, "Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. From transforming Gujarat to leading the world's largest democracy through three election victories, it is a remarkable achievement. Jai Hind."

PM Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government. He crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister.

--IANS

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