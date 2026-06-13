PM Modi’s Slovakia trip will strengthen political relations, economic security: Indian Ambassador

Bratislava, June 13 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Slovakia on Saturday stated that PM Modi’s trip to Slovakia will not only strengthen political relations, but also economic security and people-to-people contacts.

"This is a historic and important trip. This is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993. This is very important in itself. This trip will not only strengthen our political relations, but also economic security and people-to-people contacts," Ambassador Apoorva Srivastava told IANS in an interview.

"If you look at the last two-three years, the economic relations between India and Slovakia have increased a lot and very rapidly. In 2024, for the first time, we crossed the threshold of 1 billion Euros. And in 2025, we reached 1.6 billion Euros. So you can see how fast it is moving forward," she added.

The Indian diplomat noted that Slovakia is like a gateway to Europe for the Indian companies and the talent and technology of the country remains very important for India. Citing the recent India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Ambassador said the possibilities are limitless in several sectors.

According to the Ambassador, Prime Minister Modi is going to meet the CEOs of several important companies in Slovakia.

She noted that many Slovak companies have already invested in India. In the last three years, five major business groups have gone to India with the aim of increasing relations with India in the business sector.

"Slovakia has just launched its Indo-Pacific strategy in December 2025. They have given a lot of importance to the Indo-Pacific region, not only trade and technology, but also to increasing the political relationship,” the Ambassador highlighted.

Earlier in the day, Slovak President Peter Pelligrini stated that PM Modi’s “historic” visit will open new opportunities for Slovakia–India cooperation.

“Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I look forward to welcoming you in Bratislava on Monday. Your historic visit will build on our good dialogue from New Delhi and open new opportunities for Slovakia–India cooperation.” President Pelligrini wrote on X.

–IANS

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