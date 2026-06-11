June 11, 2026 3:11 AM हिंदी

PM Modi's leadership inspires hope for better future: Uruguayan envoy

PM Modi's leadership inspires hope for better future: Uruguayan envoy

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Ambassador of Uruguay to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or the world is one family, saying that the Indian leader has consistently focused on addressing global challenges and promoting peace. Speaking exclusively to IANS, he said that PM Modi has established himself as a global leader whose contributions are expected to help build a better future for all.

"Prime Minister Modi has promoted the idea of seeing the world as one family. He has consistently focused on addressing global challenges and has maintained a strong commitment to peace. I believe he has already established himself as a global leader, and many people around the world have great hopes that his contributions will help create a better future for all," said Amarilla.

Responding to a question on PM Modi's influence on India's global standing over the past 12 years, the Uruguayan envoy said that Prime Minister Modi has made a very significant contribution to enhance the country’s position on the world stage.

He noted that PM Modi has strongly championed the interests of the developing world and has introduced initiatives that have helped strengthen engagement between South America and India.

Recalling PM Modi’s visits to Brazil and Argentina last year, Amarilla said the trips were highly significant and expressed hope that such engagement would continue to deepen and expand.

"His visits to Brazil and Argentina have been very important, and we hope such engagement continues to expand. Currently, trade between India and South America is around $50 billion, and we expect it to reach nearly $100 billion by 2030. We are confident that there is tremendous complementarity between our regions and many opportunities for cooperation. I believe this is only the beginning," he noted.

When asked about India–Uruguay bilateral relations, Amarilla expressed optimism about the growing partnership between the two countries, highlighting the recent celebration of 75 years of diplomatic ties and the upcoming opening of India's embassy in Uruguay.

"We are very optimistic because we have already celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries. At the same time, we are at a crucial moment, as India is going to open an Embassy in Uruguay. We have great expectations regarding this development, especially since External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to attend the inauguration ceremonies," the Uruguayan envoy told IANS.

"We are also looking forward to closer ties between our President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They met in Brazil last year, and we hope there will be an opportunity for our President to visit India, as well as for Prime Minister Modi to visit Uruguay," he added.

--IANS

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